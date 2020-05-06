Wednesday, 6 May 2020
CrimeNationalNews

Police presence for COVID-19 does not stop homicides in the country

"That means that our society is violent, that it has troubled circumstances, that there is a very high availability of firearms," says the director of the OIJ.

by Rico
20
Crime Police presence for COVID-19 does not stop homicides in the country

"That means that our society is violent, that it has troubled circumstances, that there is a very high availability of firearms," says the director of the OIJ.

Modified date:

For weeks, there has been a strong police presence on the streets of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, the stay at home and social distancing, homicides have actually increased compared to last year.

OIJ crime scene

According to the director of the Organism of Judicial Investigation (OIJ), Wálter Espinoza, from January 1, 2020, to May 6, there have been 191 homicides, while in the same period in 2019, there were 187.

- payin the bills -

Of these 191 homicides, 167 of the victimes were men and 20 women.

The reasons? According to the OIJ:

  • Settling of scores: 99
  • Commission for another crime: 16
  • Domestic violence: 12
  • Repel criminal activity: 8
  • Sicario (contract killing): 2
  • Not determined: 16

The OIJ chief stated that:

  • 136 homicides were committed with a firearm, 26 with a bladed weapon (arma blanca in Spanish), and in 29 other weapons were used.
  • There were 8 double homicides, 3 triples, and one homicide case with 5 victims.
  • 5 people died as collateral victims, that is, they were innocent, being at the wrong place and the wrong time, they were not the target. The cases occurred in Limón (2), Batán, Coronado and Cartago.
  • 8 people were found murdered who were tied up and 4 burned.

The homicide solves rate is 70% and is around 6 months, according to OIJ data.

- paying the bills -

The behavior in the provinces, according to OIJ, has also been interesting and variable. So far, the province of San José has 53 homicides, while the year before the same period it had 70.

Limón follows with 50 homicides, Puntarenas 30, Alajuela 31, Guanacaste 13, Heredia 8 and Cartago 6, which also had a significant reduction.

For Espinoza, it is striking that the numbers increased despite the restrictions, the increased police presence and social distancing (little contact with people on the streets).

What does this mean?

“That means that our society is violent, that our society has troubled circumstances, that there is a very high availability of firearms and that the concern that exists regarding this issue must be maintained,” said Wálter Espinoza.

- paying the bills --

On the other hand, authorities assure that the number of robberies and thefts did drop, but not necessarily because they are not happening.

Espinoza pointed out that this is attributed to the fact that many people do not report the crimes.

“Yes, it is possible that they have been less because of the small number of people on the street and people staying in (at home), but also because people do not want to leave their homes to report for fear of catching the disease,” said Espinoza.

Authorities hope that, after the pandemic, there will be an increase in reports of these crimes.

Previous articleMaking the dream come true of two Nicaraguan boys in times of Covid-19
Next articleMinister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but…
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

El Salvador’s president says Costa Rica applies less tests to appear fewer cases of covid-19

News Rico -
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, took advantage on his...
Read more

103-year-old mother and 83-year-old daughter receive flu shot at home

Health Rico -
Luz Ania Carrillo Vargas, 83 and her mother, doña Licitania Vargas...
Read more

MOST READ

Brazil

Bolsonaro Heads Anti-Democratic Rally Amid Brazil’s Political Crisis

Q24N -
Far-right Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets Sunday to attack Congress and the courts in a speech to hundreds of his supporters,...
Read more
Alajuela

Security guard sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and impregnanting stepdaughter

Q Costa Rica -
A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and making his stepdaughter pregnant. The special prosecutor's...
Brazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Orders Journalists to Shut Their Mouths

Q24N -
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro lost his head on Tuesday morning and told reporters to shut up after they asked him about his interference in...
Economy

Legislator asks to reactivate tourism sector as soon as possible

Rico -
Reactivating tourism as soon as possible is essential for thousands of families, according to Roberto Thompson, Legislator for the Liberacion Nacional (PLN), presenting two...
Business

Telefonica to sue Millicom over aborted Costa Rica purchase

Q Costa Rica -
Telefonica is set to take legal action against Millicom in U.S. courts over the aborted sale of its subsidiary in Costa Rica, citing a...
National

Labor Day, May 1: A national holiday in Costa Rica

Rico -
Labor Day or International Workers Day is celebrated annually on 1 May in Costa Rica, Latin America and around the world. It is a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA