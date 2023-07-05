Minister of Housing quits Chaves government

Q COSTA RICA – On Tuesday, Jessica Martínez and Roy Jiménez Cespedes resigned from their posts as Minister and Deputy Minister of Housing, respectively.

This marks the 29th and 30th resignation or dismissal of high-ranking officials since President Rodrigo Chaves took office on May 8, 2022.

Of them, 12 of the resignations or dismissals correspond to ministers or executive presidents, while 17 deputy ministers and one to the director of the DIS (Intelligence and Security Directorate),for on average one resignation or dismissal every 16 days.

In the last two months 11 departures have been recorded, that included all members of the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), two deputy ministers of the Ministry of Health, one each from the Ministry of Planning and the Environment, and the Executive President of the Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (PANI) – National Children’s welfare board. T

This rate of departure is significantly higher than that of the past four administrations, Oscar Arias (2006-2010), Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014), Luis Guillermo Solís (2014-2018) and Carlos Alvarado (2018-2022), which saw six, eight, fourteen, and eight departures, respectively.

