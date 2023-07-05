MOPT proposing a toll for people who drive into San Jose.

Q COSTA RICA – The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transport has sent a bill to the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz, proposing they get rid of the weekday vehicle restriction in San Jose and replace it with a “congestion payment” – a daily toll that drivers would have to pay when entering the city.

The vehicle restriction in San Jose measure was implemented in 2004 and drivers violating it are fined ¢28,000 colons.

Luis Amador, the Minister of MOPT, said the resources from the toll (which could be around ¢260 depending on the vehicle) will be given to the Costa Rican Railway Institute used to subsidize the “Tren Rápido” fast passenger plan.

