Thursday, 7 May 2020
BusinessEconomyRedaqtedTaxes

Minister of the Presidency: ‘No new taxes on Friday’

By Rico
5
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) “No new taxes will be announced on Friday,” said the Minister of the Presidency (Chief of Staff), Marcelo Prieto, who has ruled out, for now, adding new taxes to revive the economy.

President Carlo Alavardo’s Chief of Staff (Ministro de la Presidencia), Marcelo Prieto

“I can assure you that there is no announcement of new taxes on Friday and that the presentation that the Planning Minister, Pilar Garrido, will show a focus on the reactivation of the economy as soon as we manage to get out of the crisis of the covid-19 ”, Prieto declared to Noticias Monumental.

However, in an interview with La Nación, published on Tuesday, President Carlos Alvarado stated that the coronavirus crisis will force to raise “temporary surcharges.”

- paying the bills -

“(The situation) pushes us to take temporary measures. That is to say, some temporary surcharges will have to be proposed, distributing the burdens in society, among those who can do it ”.

Prieto was also emphatic: “the bill to temporarily tax a percentage of salaries greater than ¢1 million, is not being discussed as a priority at this time,” in order to allocate the proceeds to aid subsidies for the victims.

The minister assures that the announcement made by President Carlos Alvarado, that he will donate 10% of his salary to the victims, is a “symbolic gesture”, but it is not related to the possibility that the government will send the bill to the Legislature.

The government is expected on Friday, May 8, to announce measures, among them a stimulus package, for the next step in the process of living with the covid-19, with focus on reviving the economy.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous article250 Homeless in hostels by COVID-19
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Legislator asks to reactivate tourism sector as soon as possible

Economy Rico -
Reactivating tourism as soon as possible is essential for thousands of...
Read more

Border closure for foreigners to remain in force until May 15

Health Rico -
Costa Rica Health authorities announced this Monday that the closure of...
Read more

MOST READ

Politics

Eduardo Cruickshank: the pastor passionate about politics elected new president of Legislative Assembly

Rico -
Eduardo Cruickshank was elected president of the Legislative Assembly for the coming year, as part of the political process every May 1. Eduardo Newton Cruickshank...
Read more
Health

Domestic tourism before opening borders, says Salud

Rico -
That possibly the closure of borders extends beyond May 15, is what has generated pressure from the tourism sector to reactivate its activities and...
Guatemala

Guatemala Receives Migrants Deported from US

Q24N -
U.S. migration authorities resumed May 4 Guatemalan nationals’ deportation, amidst pandemic. Extradition restarts after 2 weeks cease when 40 deportees tested COVID positive. U.S. functionaries...
Coronavirus

Six more cases of COVID-19 this Thursday; Total now 719

Rico -
The Guanacaste town of Bagaces joined the list of cantons with cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica, Health Minister Daniel Salas confirmed this Thursday...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Up to 755 the number of infected, 13 new cases in 24 hrs

Rico -
The Ministry of Health confirmed that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country is now to 755 cases, 13 new patients...
Health

Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but…

Rico -
The beaches in our country are still closed. At least until May 15, when the current measures expire. On May 11, the government has...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA