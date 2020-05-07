250 Homeless in hostels by COVID-19

(QCOSTARICA) The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the Municipality of San José aim to house 250 homeless people living in the streets of San Jose to hostels in the face of the health emergency that the country is experiencing due to COVID-19.

According to the Public Procurement System (Sicop) the contract period is for one month with the possibility of extending for 2 more months.

The indigent would be admitted to the shelters starting on May 15 and one of the conditions for them to be there is that they cannot leave in order to prevent from being infected with COVID-19.

According to the CNE tender poster, people living in the street are extremely vulnerable to infections.

“People with chronic lung disease or moderate asthma, severe heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, chronic kidney disease on dialysis treatment, people with HIV, among others,” are targeted for the temporary housing program says the CNE document.

The Municipality of San José, with the help of “Chepe de baña” will provide the accommodation in municipal properties in Hatillo and Paso Colon for about 205 people; another 45 will be sheltered, fed and clothed by a private company under contract.