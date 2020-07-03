Minister’s scarf casues online shitstorm. Don’t we have more important issues at the moment?

Rico’s TICO BULL – Now this is worrisome. In six days when we’ve had 1,187 new cases of the COVID-19, and six deaths. It took the country almost three months to reach that number of cases (from March 6 to June 4) and one month to record six deaths (March 18 to April 20).

But the real scary part is that there are many in Costa Rica not worried about that and the message by Minister of Planning, Pilar Garrido, on Thursday, as much as debating on social networks of Garrido wearing a scarf with the Cuban flag.

The debate centered on the multicolored scarf with a large number of scarves that on the right side you can see the Cuban flag, which caused netizens to accuse her of being a communist.

Camarada Pilar Garrido, patria o muerte. https://t.co/oiKx4isLY5 — Isaac 🔻 (@isaaczamoraa) July 3, 2020

Instead of focusing on what is really important at the moment, a great number of Ticos joined the online shitstorm, which regrettably forced the Minister to have to explain why she wore the scarf and officials of Casa Presidencial and the PAC party to downplay the situation.

Did they not capture the moment that our country is in serious jeopardy of joining the other countries of the region in after doing so well, for so long.

Although our numbers today, to us, seem bleak and our government has taken steps to avoid an explosion of the situation that could collapse the health system to the point it may have to turn away patients, we are still doing pretty good.

But, if we don’t heed the words of Health Minister Daniel Salas “we have to take better care of ourselves”, we can easily lose control and could, in the blink of an eye, become the next Panama or Nicaragua.

Here more Tweets in defense of the minister, which should have never been in the first place, surely we have more serious issues to be worried about.

No me pude quedar con las ganas de que Pilar Garrido me enseñara el famoso pañuelo completo. ¡Está hermoso! (Solo a las mujeres en política nos juzgan hasta por lo que nos ponemos) pic.twitter.com/J5RfQkMtKO — Paola Vega (@paolavegar) July 3, 2020

Qué pena que las mujeres tengan que estar aclarando cómo andan vestidas. Es falso que la ministra Pilar Garrido utilizara la bandera de Cuba y Venezuela esta tarde. Se trata de una pañoleta de Purificación García, alusiva a Naciones Unidas y que tiene todas las banderas del mundo pic.twitter.com/cZ3N0sEJ4o — Alexánder Rivera G (@Alexander_RG) July 3, 2020

El mundo en un pañuelo 🇸🇴🇱🇰🇸🇬🇸🇴🇹🇱🇹🇬🇹🇲🇹🇲🇹🇰🇮🇴🇸🇷🇿🇦🇸🇩🇻🇳🇺🇬🇸🇿🇮🇴🇹🇷🇹🇲🇨🇭🇹🇲🇸🇪🇸🇲🇷🇴🇨🇬🇨🇩🇲🇿🇲🇨🇲🇳🇳🇦🇳🇬🇵🇬🇵🇬🇵🇹🇳🇨🇵🇫 lo que usó hoy la ministra Pilar Garrido 🇦🇷🇩🇿🇪🇸🇸🇻🇰🇭🇨🇷🇨🇿🇰🇷🇰🇵🇰🇭🇩🇰🇹🇩🇨🇮 Las banderas son de las naciones no de los Gobiernos. Eso era… pic.twitter.com/Kr31SJh50s — Stephanie González (@stephradar) July 3, 2020

I’m not even going to touch the Facebook.

We ALL NEED tourists to come. To have our airports reopened again. Our economy get back on track. Life to get back to some form of normality.

But it seems we are NOT ALL on the same page.

Scary, real scary.

To all the NOT ALL, consider this (as of July 2):