Peru exceeded 10,000 deaths from coronavirus

(Q24N) Deaths from coronavirus in Peru exceeded the 10,000 on Thursday, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health, after registering 185 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In total, 10,045 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with 292,004 confirmed cases.

Since the first death from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, registered on March 24, the virus has not stopped spreading in Peru, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in South America.

Unusual deaths

Peru, the sixth country in the world and the second in Latin America with the most cases of COVID-19, registers more than 34,000 unusual deaths since the arrival of the pandemic in its territory, of which about 10,045 had the coronavirus as the confirmed cause of death.

Between March and June, a total of 71,328 people died in Peru, 92% more than in the same period of the previous two years, when approximately 37,000 people died in both 2018 and 2019, according to data from the National Death Information System ( Sinadef).

In total there are some 34,300 deaths above the figures of 2029 and 2018, just over three times the 9,860 deaths confirmed by the virus.

The difference is about 24,400 deceased who can be classified as suspects of COVID-19.

The national system of deaths shows that the mortality figures for other causes of death have remained at normal values ​​during this period, so that this excess of deaths may be directly due to suspected cases of coronavirus, in the absence of proof that this be confirmed exactly.

This has been warned in recent weeks from the Prospective Group, a group of experts from different disciplines that advises the Government on the measures to be taken against the pandemic.

Three times more deaths in Lima

Lima, the great national epicenter of the pandemic, concentrating 30% of the population and 60% of COVID-19 cases, presents a similar trend in death records.

The Peruvian capital registered between March and June 32,539 deaths, approximately three times the number of deaths that occurred in the same period in 2018 and 2019 under normal circumstances, when some 11,000 deaths were recorded.

In both May and June 2020, more than 11,000 people died. This means that, consecutively, in a single month there were the same number of deaths that are usually recorded over four months.

The deceased in Lima whose confirmed cause of death is the coronavirus number almost 4,600, so that as suspects there would be almost 17,000 deaths that are above the usual number of deaths in the capital.

