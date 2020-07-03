Friday, 3 July 2020
DONATE
South AmericaPeru

Peru exceeded 10,000 deaths from coronavirus

There are also 292,004 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry of Health

Q24N
By Q24N
6
Modified date:

(Q24N) Deaths from coronavirus in Peru exceeded the 10,000 on Thursday, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health, after registering 185 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Funeral workers carry a coffin with the body of a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a cemetery in Lima, Peru. June 18, 2020 (REUTERS / Sebastián Castaneda)

In total, 10,045 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with 292,004 confirmed cases.

Since the first death from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, registered on March 24, the virus has not stopped spreading in Peru, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in South America.

Unusual deaths

- paying the bills -

Peru, the sixth country in the world and the second in Latin America with the most cases of COVID-19, registers more than 34,000 unusual deaths since the arrival of the pandemic in its territory, of which about 10,045 had the coronavirus as the confirmed cause of death.

Between March and June, a total of 71,328 people died in Peru, 92% more than in the same period of the previous two years, when approximately 37,000 people died in both 2018 and 2019, according to data from the National Death Information System ( Sinadef).

In total there are some 34,300 deaths above the figures of 2029 and 2018, just over three times the 9,860 deaths confirmed by the virus.

The difference is about 24,400 deceased who can be classified as suspects of COVID-19.

The national system of deaths shows that the mortality figures for other causes of death have remained at normal values ​​during this period, so that this excess of deaths may be directly due to suspected cases of coronavirus, in the absence of proof that this be confirmed exactly.

- paying the bills -

This has been warned in recent weeks from the Prospective Group, a group of experts from different disciplines that advises the Government on the measures to be taken against the pandemic.

File image of people with masks walking through the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru. March 6, 2020 (REUTERS / Sebastián Castañeda)

Three times more deaths in Lima

Lima, the great national epicenter of the pandemic, concentrating 30% of the population and 60% of COVID-19 cases, presents a similar trend in death records.

The Peruvian capital registered between March and June 32,539 deaths, approximately three times the number of deaths that occurred in the same period in 2018 and 2019 under normal circumstances, when some 11,000 deaths were recorded.

In both May and June 2020, more than 11,000 people died. This means that, consecutively, in a single month there were the same number of deaths that are usually recorded over four months.

The deceased in Lima whose confirmed cause of death is the coronavirus number almost 4,600, so that as suspects there would be almost 17,000 deaths that are above the usual number of deaths in the capital.

- paying the bills --

With information from AFP and EFE

Previous articleBrazil registered almost 48,000 new cases of coronavirus and exceeded 1.5 million infections
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Peru unveils phase-two economic reopening despite ongoing pandemic

Peru Q24N -
(Q24N) Peru's President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday announced the second phrase...
Read more

South America ignores Europe and reopens as virus peak nears

Latin America Q Costa Rica -
(AP) — South American countries on Monday began easing COVID-19 restrictions...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Mandatory Use of Masks Starts Today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The mandatory use of facemasks or face shields goes into effect, today, Saturday, June 27. On Friday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, detailed...
Read more
World

Restrictions leave US travelers high and dry

CNN -
(CNN) — In downtown Buffalo, New York, crossing the border into Ontario, Canada, used to be as easy as driving one mile across the...
Economy

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Reuters -
(Reuters) - Coffee connoisseurs across the world prize Costa Rica’s gourmet beans, but local farmers warn that if a coronavirus-induced foreign labor shortage is...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a COVID-19 patient, it is an 89-year-old woman from Costa Rica, residing in the...
Health

Costa Rica airports to reopen to tourists on August 1!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced this afternoon Costa Rica's borders to international tourists will be opened on August 1, 2020. The border...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 151 new cases, for a total of 3,130

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 151 new cases of Covid-19 for an accumulated total of 3,130, with an age range of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA