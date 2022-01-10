Ministry of Health authorizes first import of Covid-19 self-tests

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health announced that it awarded the company Equitrón SA. the first import of Covid-19 self-tests.

With this endorsement, Equitrón SA has the authorization to bring 1,500 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal kits to the country, which, as its name indicates, is a nasal antigen self-test.

The Ministry of Health reported that the company authorized to bring the first self-tests to the country must keep a record of each one of the imports, as well as the details of the lots and establishments in which they will be sold.

- Advertisement -

The self-tests must contain in their packaging, detailed and simple instructions on how the sample should be taken and carried out, in addition, the label must clearly indicate that it is only for guidance and does not provide a definitive diagnosis. A negative result does not rule out that the person is infected and a positive result should be confirmed with a PCR scan.

The Ministry stressed that the entity is not related to the import times of the authorized self-tests, nor with the prices that they may have in the country and that it will periodically inform about the authorizations obtained by other companies or those interested in importing them.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related