US improves travel alert to Costa Rica, restoring it to pre-pandemic category

The US tourist market leads the recovery for the national tourism sector and is the most important for the country.

QCOSTARICA – The United States The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of State improved for the second time, in just over a month, the recommendation of travel to Costa Rica, placing it now at level 2 of 4.

This is the category before the start of the pandemic. Last November, Costa Rica was placed in category 3 out of 4.

In the case of the CDC, the change means going from “a high level” to a “moderate level” of Covid-19; For the Department of State, alert level 2 – calls to “exercise more caution in Costa Rica.”

These improvements in the alert level are excellent signals for the North American market, the spearhead of the economic recovery of Costa Rica’s tourism sector and of social progress in the communities that benefit from it.

“We interpret it as a recognition of the Government’s efforts to advance with the vaccination of the population by offering first-line serums; with the beginning last December of the application of a third booster dose; with biosafety protocols; and with the management of the pandemic in general, ” said Gustavo Alvarado Chaves, the Minister of Tourism.

“We thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the intense diplomatic efforts carried out in order to achieve this deserved improvement of great importance for the country and particularly for our sector,” added Alvarado.

The Minister made a call to one and all to be vigilant of the well-known protocols, and also that those who have not been vaccinated do so in order to avoid severe disease.

This is of great importance because these types of alerts go up or down according to the evolution of the pandemic, as pointed out by the US government entities themselves.

The United States is the main historical source market for tourists to Costa Rica. During the first 11 months of 2021, 732,343 Americans – more than half of total tourist arrivals – entered the country.

The figures for December are still being processed.

More information in the following links:

CDC: Level 2: Moderate Level of COVID-19 in Costa Rica (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/covid-2/coronavirus-costa-rica)

Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Costa Rica.

Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to Costa Rica. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor.

Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Costa Rica, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.

U.S. Department of State: Costa Rica – Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/CostaRica.html)

Exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to COVID-19 and crime.

Entry into Costa Rica

Costa Rica does not require tourists to be vaccinated or a PCR/Antigen test to enter the country.

It does require that a “Pase de Salud” (Health Pass) must be completed before the departure of the flight to Costa Rica. This will generate a QR code which must be presented on arrival.

Passengers must have travel insuracne to cover Covid-19 expenses and accommodation costs valid for the period of intended stay. This does not apply to:

National or (legal) residents of Costa Rica Passengers younger than 18 years of age Passengers with a Covid-19 vaccination certificate (in English or Spanish), showing they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival.



