Dr. Martha Reyes of the Ministerio de Salud de Nicaragua (MINSA) – Nicaragua Ministry of Health , on Wednesday, denied the rumors existing on social networks about the arrival in Nicaragua of the COVID-2019.

The doctor confirmed on Channel 4’s En Vivo magazine that no suspicious cases of the disease have yet been reported in the country. Reyes indicated that Health Surveillance provides a daily report of the situation of the coronavirus. She added that Nicaragua is working on a protocol of care and rapid response to the eventual arrival of the covid-19, which involves strengthening surveillance at the 13 points of entry. Dr. Reyes said that active surveillance is maintained and preparation is guaranteed in the 19 hospitals designated to care for any suspected case, with trained health personnel, supplies, and available protective equipment.

Likewise, she emphasized the sanitary and hygienic measures that must be put into practice in homes, educational centers and workplaces to contain the transmission, such as frequent hand washing, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, before eating, after going to the bathroom, and when the person is sick.

“Another protection measure is to cover the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, with the internal angle of the elbow or with a handkerchief, so as not to contaminate the hands and not spray others with the droplets of secretion, and in this way protect to family members, work and study colleagues,” mainly, said Dr. Reyes.

She added that if there is a patient with respiratory symptoms, do not share spoons, forks, and glasses that the sick person uses. In addition, the surface of tables or desks, children’s toys, among others, must be cleaned. Dr. Reyes also called to go to the health unit when fever or respiratory symptoms occur. Worldwide, up to this Wednesday, 118,334 confirmed cases and 4,292 deaths from coronavirus are reported. In Latin America, 17 countries are affected by the new virus.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.