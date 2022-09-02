Friday 2 September 2022
More rain and cheaper fuels this Friday

NationalNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – A reduction in fuels went into effect in the early hours of this Friday, following the approval by the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), on Wednesday.

The cost of gasoline at the pumps this Friday is ¢956 colones for a liter of super (down from ¢1,101), regular is ¢922 (from ¢1,078), and a liter of diesel is ¢872 (down from ¢1,001).

The cost of other fuels, such as natural gas used in homes across the country was also a reduction, among others, saw a reduction this Friday.

Economist Vidal Villalobos commented that the benefits that this reduction will have an important effect on the economy.

In addition, two bills presented by the government are being processed in the Legislative Assembly to put a maximum limit on gasoline. Both are in the initial stage of the legislative process, which in Costa Rica can be lenghty.

The weather

View of the beaches of the Playa Hermosa (Costa Rica). EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

As we all know, September and October are the months of the rainy season with the heaviest amount of rainfall. And we all have gotten a taste over the last couple of days of what will most likely be the norm well into next month and possibly the beginning of November.

According to the national weather service, the , this Friday, September 2, “the country will be with partial cloudy conditions in the morning and the Intertropical Convergence Zone over the country. The Central and South Pacific are expected to be the regions with the most rainfall. During the afternoon and night there will be heavy rains and downpours with storms throughout the Pacific slope, mountains in the north of the country and the Central Valley.”

To avoid any unforeseen event it is important to know the weather forecast

The two “climates” of Costa Rica. Being a country located between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, is defined as a tropical zone.

However, the tropical climate in Costa Rican lands is modified by different factors such as the relief, that is, mountains, plains and plateaus; the isthmic condition; and the oceanic influence, such as winds or sea breezes, the temperature of sea currents and the general circulation of the atmosphere.

 

 

Previous articleConstruction sector concerned about the impact that VAT adjustment in effect starting today
Next articleHistorical! Costa Rican technology will travel to space in November
