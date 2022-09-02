Friday 2 September 2022
type here...
Search

Historical! Costa Rican technology will travel to space in November

Second time that a Costa Rica mission reaches space and the first time that it is developed by a private company. Suborbital flight will take off from Sweden next November.

NationalRedaqtedTech
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Planning to climb Chirripó?

QCOSTARICA - If your plans in the coming months...
Read more

Historical! Costa Rican technology will travel to space in November

QCOSTARICA - A scientific project with Costa Rican technology...
Read more

More rain and cheaper fuels this Friday

QCOSTARICA - A reduction in fuels went into effect...
Read more

Construction sector concerned about the impact that VAT adjustment in effect starting today

QCOSTARICA - The Value Added Tax (VAT) - Impuesto...
Read more

Toll rates on route 27 will drop this Monday

QCOSTARICA - Drivers traveling along route 27 (San Jose...
Read more

American tourist becomes the ten millionth passenger at the Guanacaste airport

QCOSTARICA - The 10 millionth passenger arrived this Wednesday...
Read more

Reduction in fuel prices approved: up to ¢156

QCOSTARICA - The regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢656.21 Buy

¢663.03 Sell

02 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A scientific project with Costa Rican technology is ready to travel to space at the end of November in order to find solutions against the “Panama disease“, one of the most severe threats facing the banana industry worldwide,

The experiment will travel to space in a metal cube. Inside are the samples and sensors. Photo: Ruth Garita / OCM.

The “Proyecto Musa” (Musa Project) a device that will perform a suborbital flight, becoming the second space mission developed in Costa Rica and the first by a private company.

“We are a company made up of young people, mostly women, which is something important to highlight and generate a more diverse and broad knowledge,” said Valeria Dittel Tortós, CEO of Orbital Space Technologies.

- Advertisement -

The goal is to bring science to the region and to develop space research here, taking advantage of all the opportunities and strengths we have to add value to the industry, she added.

The rocket will take off from the Esrange spaceport in Sweden and will take the research device made entirely in Costa Rica into space, as a result of an agreement between Orbital Space Technologies (OST), the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), the Central American Association of Aeronautics and Space (ACAE) and a Swedish company.

“Public universities, in addition to generating knowledge, create value that ultimately translates into economic development for the country,” concluded Johan Carvajal from SETEC-Lab.

Proyecto Musa

Phase 1 – November 2022: Suborbital flight. 15 minutes in space and returns to Earth.
The objective is to validate the critical systems of the experiment.

Phase 2 – Date to be defined: Orbital flight to the International Space Station (ISS).
It will spend 14 days on the ISS, during which the behavior of the fungus that causes Panama Disease and its natural antagonist will be analyzed. The samples will be frozen and returned to Earth for further analysis.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMore rain and cheaper fuels this Friday
Next articlePlanning to climb Chirripó?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

TEC students create autonomous vehicle prototype for multiple uses

HQ - A group of four TEC - Costa Rica Institute...
Read more

Hungry coyotes roam the TEC campus in Cartago

QCOSTARICA - In recent weeks coyotes have been seen roaming the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

South America

Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-Year Break

Q24N (VOA) Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations...
Consumption

Toll rates on route 27 will drop this Monday

QCOSTARICA - Drivers traveling along route 27 (San Jose...
Paying the bills