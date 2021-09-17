More than 1.1 million vaccines against covid-19 have been received so far in September

QCOSTARICA – With the arrival of 157,950 doses of the vaccine against covid-19, corresponding to the purchase contract with Pfizer, the accumulated total vaccines received this month of September is 1,155,390.

In this way, September is the month with the greatest growth in the rate of dose reception and the second with the highest reception of vaccines, only behind July (1,368,300 doses) and with 14 days to go to the end of this ninth month of the year.

Thursday’s delivery adds to an accumulated 4,291,755 doses received from Pfizer, equivalent to 71.5% of those that were contracted.

Costa Rica has now reached a cumulative sum of 6,218,205 doses received.

Of the accumulated doses, 5,326,305 correspond to purchase contracts (4,291,755 purchased from Pfizer, 775,200 from AstraZeneca, and 259,350 through the Covax multilateral mechanism), the other 891,900 doses correspond to donations received by Costa Rica from the governments of the United States (503,100), Canada (319,200) and Spain (69,600).

Once the doses arrive in the country, they are submitted to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the quality control laboratory, after which they are available to be used in the vaccination campaign.

As reported, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is only, starting today, Friday, September 17, and until September 26, a “vacunatón” (vaccination marathon) with the aim of increasing the coverage of the application of first doses in the country.

