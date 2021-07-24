Saturday 24 July 2021
type here...
Search

More than 170,000 will benefit from projects for access to drinking water in Guanacaste

For this year, the AyA has in design or execution eleven works distributed in Bagaces, Nicoya, Cañas, Abangares and Carrillo, which represent an investment close to ¢30 billion.

NationalGuanacaste
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Carlos Alvarado foresees the lifting of sanitary restrictions for the last quarter

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, in Guanacaste...
Read more

Costa Rican surfer in race against time to Tokyo

QCOSTARICA - It was a race against time for...
Read more

Covid-19 robbed Costa Rican population 60,170 years of life between the end of January and June

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 would have caused the Costa Rican...
Read more

More than 170,000 will benefit from projects for access to drinking water in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - More than 170 thousand people from the...
Read more

MOPT uses its own equipment to attend to roads affected by rain

QCOSTARICA - The emergency due to the rains that...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – More than 170 thousand people from the Chorotega region appear as direct beneficiaries of the works that the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA) has been developing in the last year to improve the availability and supply of drinking water.

These are 11 projects that are currently being executed throughout the cantons of Bagaces, Nicoya, Cañas, Abangares and Carrillo.

- Advertisement -

The plans represent an investment of close to ¢30 billion colones, which is also part of AyA’s huge portfolio throughout the country, for a total of ¢955,935 million colones, funds that are distributed in 38 high-impact projects that will be executed between 2020-2022, generating at least 3,000 direct jobs.

“Water has always been a fundamental good for the quality of life of all people, but in the pandemic context in which we find ourselves, access to liquid becomes more important. For this reason, we work hard to make it timely for everyone, not only in Guanacaste, but throughout the country,” said the First Lady, Claudia Dobles, coordinator of the Chorotega Region.

For his part, the Executive President of AyA, Tomás Martínez, highlighted the institution’s commitment to guarantee that the province has access to the water necessary to maintain the growth that had been registered prior to the pandemic, and that it is estimated that it will again gain strength. as of 2022.

The announcement was made on Friday during President Carlos Alvarado and the First Lady visit the Guanacaste region ahead of the celebrations of the 25th, Guanacaste Day, celebrating Costa Rica’s annexation of the Guanacaste province in 1824.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMOPT uses its own equipment to attend to roads affected by rain
Next articleCovid-19 robbed Costa Rican population 60,170 years of life between the end of January and June
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Improving education and Internet connection is vital to promote development in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - Guanacaste has everything to be a prosperous province; a...
Read more

Liberia airport reached tourist arrivals in June close to the pre-pandemic

QCOSTARICA - The numbers are bouncing back in terms of tourist...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.