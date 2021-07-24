More than 170,000 will benefit from projects for access to drinking water in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA – More than 170 thousand people from the Chorotega region appear as direct beneficiaries of the works that the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA) has been developing in the last year to improve the availability and supply of drinking water.

These are 11 projects that are currently being executed throughout the cantons of Bagaces, Nicoya, Cañas, Abangares and Carrillo.

The plans represent an investment of close to ¢30 billion colones, which is also part of AyA’s huge portfolio throughout the country, for a total of ¢955,935 million colones, funds that are distributed in 38 high-impact projects that will be executed between 2020-2022, generating at least 3,000 direct jobs.

“Water has always been a fundamental good for the quality of life of all people, but in the pandemic context in which we find ourselves, access to liquid becomes more important. For this reason, we work hard to make it timely for everyone, not only in Guanacaste, but throughout the country,” said the First Lady, Claudia Dobles, coordinator of the Chorotega Region.

For his part, the Executive President of AyA, Tomás Martínez, highlighted the institution’s commitment to guarantee that the province has access to the water necessary to maintain the growth that had been registered prior to the pandemic, and that it is estimated that it will again gain strength. as of 2022.

The announcement was made on Friday during President Carlos Alvarado and the First Lady visit the Guanacaste region ahead of the celebrations of the 25th, Guanacaste Day, celebrating Costa Rica’s annexation of the Guanacaste province in 1824.