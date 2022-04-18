Monday 18 April 2022
More than 85% have already received at least one dose against Covid-19

Health
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – More than 85% in Costa Rica, aged five and older, have already received at least one dose against Covid-19, according to the records of the Caja’s Integrated Vaccine System as of Monday, April 11, 2022.

In total there are 4,379,374 people vaccinated with one dose which represents 85% of the Costa Rican population.

“It is important to highlight that the country is located in the select group of countries in the world that have 85% coverage of their total population with at least one dose,” said Agustín Castro, Minister of Communication.

And it is that, according to international metrics in this field, Costa Rica surpasses Germany, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, among other countries.

Of the total doses applied to the April 11 cutoff, 4.3 million correspond with first doses, more than 4 million with second doses, and more than 2 million with third doses.

During this month (April, the Caja will continue with vaccination throughout the country.

On Tuesday, April 18, we expect a new update from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) on the vaccination progress.

 

Previous article: Week starts with weak trade winds giving way to rains in some parts of the country
