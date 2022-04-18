Monday 18 April 2022
Week starts with weak trade winds giving way to rains in some parts of the country

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The intertropical convergence zone will cause the week to start with weak trade winds. This condition will generate rain and a thunderstorm in some areas of the country.

Gabriela Chinchilla, a specialist from the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) details what to expect today, Monday, April 18:

This Monday we will continue with weak trade winds as well as moisture entering the Pacific, which will be generating heavy downpours with storms in the Central and South Pacific, the peninsula and the Gulf of Nicoya, as well as in some sectors of the Central Valley.

This situation will be generated by the activation and proximity of the Intertropical Convergence Zone to the south of our territory, coupled with morning warming.”

An example of the above was experienced Sunday, April 17, when humid and unstable atmospheric conditions, resulted in downpours with localized electrical storms in some areas of the Central and South Pacific and areas in the west of the Central Valley.

These conditions are typical of the transition stage from the dry to the rainy season.

The IMN recommends:

• Caution due to sewage saturation and possible sudden flooding in the South and Central Pacific and the Nicoya Peninsula, as well as the Central Valley, especially busy sectors such as Route 2, Route 27, and Route 34.

• Prevention before an electrical storm and seek shelter in a safe place in the event of strong gusts of wind appearing or being perceived near storm clouds, due to the possible fall of tree branches, and power lines, among others.

• Stay informed through social networks, Twitter: @IMNCR, Facebook: Instituto Meteorológico Nacional CR and the IMN website weather warnings: www.imn.ac.cr.

