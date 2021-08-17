More than half of the population in Costa Rica has at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine

QCOSTARICA – The percentage of the population that already has at least one dose against covid-19 increased to 57.11%, that is, 2,948,584 people, reported this Tuesday the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

Of this group, a total of 899,571 people received their second dose, which means that 17.42% of the country’s inhabitants already have the complete vaccination scheme.

From December 24, 2020, the start of the vaccination program to Monday, August 16, 2021, the CCSS had administered 3,848,155 vaccines.

To these figures, 15,711 people must be added who, as of July 31, registered their vaccination abroad.

Costa Rica has a target population of 4,274,344, from 2 to more than 100 years, to be vaccinated, that is 83% of the total population of 5,163,021 according to CCSS Actuarial Projections for 2021. See here the Vaccination statistics.

Costa Rica’s vaccination rate depends on the number of doses available.

By age

58 years old and over. This is the population with the highest coverage. 750,407 have at least the first dose (92% of the estimated population) and 723,020 have both (88%). In total, 1,473,427 doses have been applied to this group.

In this age group, injections are given 21 days apart. In the remaining ages, it is done 12 weeks apart, except for pregnant women, who also have a 21-day schedule.

Health authorities remind this age group that, if for some reason they did not receive this biological when they were called, they can approach their health center to have it applied.

Between 40 and 57 years old. 949,761 doses have been applied, of these 857,958 have been first doses (76% of the population) and 91,803 their second (8%).

Between 20 and 39 years old. 1,154,558 doses were applied, of which 1,071,512 correspond to the first (62%) and 83,046 to the second (5%).

From 12 to 19 years old. 270,409 doses have been applied, of which 268,707 are first doses (45%) and 1,702 second doses (0.6%).

In the case of the last group, the vaccine is only administered if there are risk factors or, if people over 20 years old do not arrive, a contingency plan is activated to vaccinate without distinction of age and thus not waste doses.

Call to vaccination

Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the Fund, made a call to one and all to get vaccinated.

“We call on people over 20 years of age who still do not have the first dose to visit the vaccination points of the health areas where they are assigned; They have different schedules so that this population looks for the one that best suits their needs,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz also reminded those who already have a date for their second dose, not to miss it, stressing that both applications are required to achieve protection against covid-19 that effectively reduces the risk of severe complications and death, if exposed to the virus.

In addition, the official stressed the importance of frequent handwashing, physical distancing, and the use of a mask, even if the person has already received both doses of the vaccine.

