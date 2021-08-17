Tuesday 17 August 2021
type here...
Search

Tico arrested in Nicaragua with 35 kg of cocaine

Drugs were in a hidden compartment containing 32 rectangular packages, which subsequently tested positive for cocaine

HQ
By Q Costa Rica
Costa Rican detained with 35 kg of cocaine in Nicaragua
Paying the bills

Latest

Optimistic: Peak of the pandemic wave in Costa Rica would be in a week

QCOSTARICA - In recent weeks, Costa Rica has experienced...
Read more

12 and two-year-old die from covid-19 over the weekend

QCOSTARICA - Two minors died of causes related to...
Read more

Tico arrested in Nicaragua with 35 kg of cocaine

HQ - The Nicaraguan National Police reported the arrest...
Read more

More than half of the population in Costa Rica has at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine

QCOSTARICA - The percentage of the population that already...
Read more

Nicaragua’s VP calls priests and bishops ‘devils’

TODAY NICARAGUA – With virtually no opposition leader left...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

HQ – The Nicaraguan National Police reported the arrest of a Costa Rican named Fernández Vargas, 43 years old, at the El Guasaule border police post in Somotillo de Chinandega, on Friday, August 13, at 9:30 am, when he was driving a truck carrying 35 kilos of cocaine.

Costa Rican detained with 35 kg of cocaine in Nicaragua

The drugs, according to the report released on Monday, is valued at US$875,000.

- Advertisement -

Fernández was driving a Freightliner with the Costa Rican license plate C148238.

The Nicaraguan Chief Commissioner, César Cuadra, explained in a press conference on Monday that “in an inspection carried out on the trailer, a hidden compartment was detected, finding 32 rectangular packages, wrapped with adhesive tape with a white substance.”

Cuadra commented that the field test was positive for cocaine.

According to the Nicaraguan Police, cocaine particles were found in the vehicle, clothing, and hands of the detainee.

Authorities did not explain if the tractor-trailer had left Costa Rican territory and was traveling loaded with other legal products or if it was empty or headed back to Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMore than half of the population in Costa Rica has at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine
Next article12 and two-year-old die from covid-19 over the weekend
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

US State Dept. providing drones, training to Costa Rica’s anti-drug effort

The U.S. State Department says it plans on supplying Skydio drones...
Read more

OIJ Bust Narco Network

QCOSTARICA - Some 40 early Tuesday morning raids by the Organismo...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.