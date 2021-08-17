Tico arrested in Nicaragua with 35 kg of cocaine

HQ – The Nicaraguan National Police reported the arrest of a Costa Rican named Fernández Vargas, 43 years old, at the El Guasaule border police post in Somotillo de Chinandega, on Friday, August 13, at 9:30 am, when he was driving a truck carrying 35 kilos of cocaine.

The drugs, according to the report released on Monday, is valued at US$875,000.

Fernández was driving a Freightliner with the Costa Rican license plate C148238.

The Nicaraguan Chief Commissioner, César Cuadra, explained in a press conference on Monday that “in an inspection carried out on the trailer, a hidden compartment was detected, finding 32 rectangular packages, wrapped with adhesive tape with a white substance.”

Cuadra commented that the field test was positive for cocaine.

According to the Nicaraguan Police, cocaine particles were found in the vehicle, clothing, and hands of the detainee.

Authorities did not explain if the tractor-trailer had left Costa Rican territory and was traveling loaded with other legal products or if it was empty or headed back to Costa Rica.

