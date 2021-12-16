Thursday 16 December 2021
type here...
Search

Most cities in Latin America and the Caribbean are unsustainable

The cities of the region consume between 12 and 14 tons per capita per year of resources, above the limits considered sustainable

ReportsLatin America
By Q Costa Rica
The cities of the region consume between 12 and 14 tons per capita per year of resources, above the limits considered sustainable
Paying the bills

Latest

Trade winds will persist this Thursday

QCOSTARICA - The trade winds, characteristic of this time...
Read more

Most cities in Latin America and the Caribbean are unsustainable

Q REPORTS (EFE) Most cities in Latin America and...
Read more

Recovery process of the Costa Rican economy continues firm

QCOSTARICA - The recovery process of the Costa Rican...
Read more

Why are buses passengers exempt from the QR Code? Health Minister explains

QCOSTARICA - Like in supermarkets, pharmacies, medical centers and...
Read more

Vehicle restriction will begin at midnight starting Dec. 20

QCOSTARICA - The nighttime vehicular restriction will start at...
Read more

Nine tourists rejecred for not meeting the requirements to enter Colombia

QCOLOMBIA – On Tuesday, December 14, the measure that...
Read more

Cybersecurity: Offers too good to be true? Be wary.

QCOSTARICA - Scams, phishing, spam, spoofed websites and misleading...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q REPORTS (EFE) Most cities in Latin America and the Caribbean are unsustainable now and by 2050 they will consume four times more fossil and mineral resources than is considered sustainable if measures are not taken in terms of urban planning and efficiency, warned a report from the UN.

The cities of the region consume between 12 and 14 tons per capita per year of resources, above the limits considered sustainable

This is the study “The weight of cities in Latin America and the Caribbean: future resource requirements and potential routes of action”, prepared by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Resource Panel ( IRP, for its acronym in English), released this Monday.

The publication concludes that Latin American cities could cut their consumption of resources such as fossil fuels, minerals and food in half, while fighting poverty and inequality.

- Advertisement -

“Planning a sustainable transformation is crucial if we aspire to live in a cleaner region, in harmony with nature and without leaving anyone behind,” said UNEP’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jacqueline Álvarez.

Álvarez added that “a sustainable recovery from covid-19 is urgently needed” and that “this report lights the way in the right direction.”

The cities of the region consume between 12 and 14 tons per capita per year of resources, above the limits considered sustainable of between 6 and 8 tons per capita per year, according to the report.

Already in 2015 – the year that organizations have the largest volume of regional data – Latin America consumed annually between 12.5 and 14.4 tons per capita of resources, and more than half of the «urban material stock» was in the cities of Brazil ( 38.1%) and Mexico (21.1%).

In 2050, with a regional population of 680 million people, urban domestic material consumption could increase to 25 tons per capita if changes are not made.

“Many of the inhabitants of Latin America and the Caribbean today suffer the effects of the unsustainable use of resources: environmental degradation, lack of access to services and, as a result, a bleak future,” said Álvarez.

- Advertisement -

The report recommends a package of measures on sustainable transport and mobility, efficient buildings, waste, water and sanitation to reduce the consumption of resources, waste, environmental damage and greenhouse gas emissions, reducing annual consumption between 6 and 7 tons per capita by 2050.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleRecovery process of the Costa Rican economy continues firm
Next articleTrade winds will persist this Thursday
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

President of Cuba endorses integration with Latin America

Q24N (Prensa Latina) The President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel endorsed Cuba's...
Read more

Latin America backslides two decades in extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic

Q REPORTS - The COVID-19 crisis generated a two-decade setback in...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Half of Costa Rica’s unvaccinated population is concentrated in 13 health areas

QCOSTARICA - The 47% of the vaccinable population -...
Latin America

Most cities in Latin America and the Caribbean are unsustainable

Q REPORTS (EFE) Most cities in Latin America and...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.