Home Weather Trade winds will persist this Thursday

Trade winds will persist this Thursday

National weather services does not foresee another cold push that affects the territory

By
Rico
-
15

QCOSTARICA – The trade winds, characteristic of this time of year, will continue in the country this Thursday, but in a moderate way.

The trade winds, characteristic of this time of year, will continue moderately this Thursday.

That is the forecast by the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), which also foresees occasional strong gusts that could reach 60 kilometers per hour (km / h) in the Central Valley and the North Pacific.

According to the IMN, cloudiness will be low in most of the national territory, which will cause high temperatures in San José, where the thermometer could dip to 24° C, while in Heredia and Alajuela it could drop to 28° C, temperatures several degrees below normal.

However, in Guanacaste, temperatures are expected to exceed 34° C.

At the moment, the IMN does not foresee the arrival of a new cold push that could bring heavy rains and winds.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.