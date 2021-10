QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) registers, as of October 4, 2021, the application of 5.7 million doses of vaccines against covid-19.

The following graphics by Casa Presidencial allow us to see the progress of the vaccination program.

Complete information on the progress of the vaccination program and vaccination posts and times can be found at the CCSS website.

