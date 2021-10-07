Thursday 7 October 2021
Riteve monopoly could soon come to an end

Legislators approve in commission an end to the Riteve monopoly

NationalNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The legislators of the Legal Affairs Commission endorsed the file that establishes the cessation of the monopoly of the Revisión Técnica Vehicular (RTV) – Vehicle Technical Review – and the creation of a solidarity economic fund to promote professional technical associations.

The Riteve ( Consorcio SyC), who has had a monopoly on the Vehicle Technical Review, since 2002 contract expires in July 2022

This initiative would allow breaking the Riteve monopoly since 2002, opening the service to more companies and cooperatives, maintaining the same rates throughout the country and with the same strict supervision.

“This initiative incorporates a social component by imposing on the companies that provide the service the obligation to deliver 20% of the profits to the National Fund to support the Professional Technical Colleges and promote the undertakings carried out by their graduates”, said legislator Franggi Nicolás.

The initiative also contemplates a series of restrictions: the same company will not be able to provide its service in more than two stations, in order to avoid falling back into monopolistic figures, and establishes that it is the responsibility of the MOPT (Ministry of Transport) to carry out the tender and the professional technical colleges will select students to carry out supervision agreed with the concessionaire.

The cost setting will correspond to ARESEP and the MOPT is also authorized to establish a trust for the purposes of planning, designing, financing, building, operating and maintaining the Vehicle Technical Review System.

The contract with Consorcio SyC, the current RTV operator, expires in July 2022.

The initiative now goes to discussion in the Legislative Plenary.

Previous articleMost recent data on vaccination in Costa Rica
Next articlePhenomenon of the 2022 elections: Being a presidential candidate to get to the Legislative Assembly
