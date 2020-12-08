Tuesday, 8 December 2020
BusinessJobsRedaqted

Multinational MicroVention will hire 2,000 for expansion in Costa Rica

Company announced the opening of a new plant in the country, with an investment of US$80 million

by Rico
16

QCOSTARICA – The American-Japanese company MicroVention Terumo medical device company announced Monday, December 7, that it will hire 2,000 new employees to meet its expansion plans in Costa Rica.

The expansion includes the construction of a new 20,000-square-meter (215,000 square foot) plant in El Coyol, Alajuela, at a cost of US$80 million, and the generation of additional jobs in administrative, operational and engineering.

- Advertisement -

The multinational, which currently employees 1,700 people in Costa Rica, pioneered the development of catheter-based, minimally invasive, neuroendovascular technologies that provide therapeutic advantages for neurovascular disorders.

“Today our strategic vision drives us to close 2022 with nearly 35,000 square meters in manufacturing areas and 3,000 employees,” said Charlie Noel, Vice President of International Operations at MicroVention.

During a visit to the facilities, Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, commented on the importance of this announcement.

“It represents a great impact on the generation of quality employment in the country,” said the president and highlighted the work of the National Learning Institute (INA) in training people for these jobs.

- Advertisement -

The medical device industry has been growing in Costa Rica and is currently the main export product.

In Costa Rica, MicroVention has two manufacturing plants dedicated to creating medical devices used in endovascular therapies for the treatment of vascular and brain diseases.

The transnational was founded in 1997 and began operations in Costa Rica in 2012. In 2018, it expanded facilities and hired nearly 1,000 workers at that time.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: Recovered now tops 70%; hospitalizations over 600
Next articleEconomists say the IMF proposal is not enough
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Government shows disinterest with economic reactivation

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The economic reactivation of the country and the generation...
Read more

ECLAC: Foreign investment in Latin America will fall around 50% in 2020

Political Economy Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean...
Read more

MOST READ

Dollar Exchange

Dollar exchange now two and a half months above ¢600

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Since September 18, the price of the dollar exchange has remained above ¢600 and analysts do not expect a significant drop for...
Read more
HQ

Traffic Fines for 2021

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - This is the list with the correct amounts of fines for traffic violations in effect starting January 1, 2021. ...
Front Page

Bankruptcy not a claim for employers to avoid paying Aguinaldo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Some 215,772 workers will not receive their Aguinaldo (Christmas bonus) as they imagined at the start of the year. That is the number...
Economy

Costa Rica government spends more on wages than the average of any region in the world

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It has been said over and over that Costa Rica is the Switzerland of Central America. But when the two are compaired,...
Lighter Side

Mysterious zinc monolith appears in Costa Rica

Rico -
LIGHTER SIDE - A mysteious zinc roof tile, propped erect against the large rock, was recently discovered in Costa Rica. Experts, who dubbed the it...
Political Economy

ECLAC: Foreign investment in Latin America will fall around 50% in 2020

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that Latin America and the Caribbean is the region forecast to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.