Multinational MicroVention will hire 2,000 for expansion in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The American-Japanese company MicroVention Terumo medical device company announced Monday, December 7, that it will hire 2,000 new employees to meet its expansion plans in Costa Rica.

The expansion includes the construction of a new 20,000-square-meter (215,000 square foot) plant in El Coyol, Alajuela, at a cost of US$80 million, and the generation of additional jobs in administrative, operational and engineering.

- Advertisement -

The multinational, which currently employees 1,700 people in Costa Rica, pioneered the development of catheter-based, minimally invasive, neuroendovascular technologies that provide therapeutic advantages for neurovascular disorders.

“Today our strategic vision drives us to close 2022 with nearly 35,000 square meters in manufacturing areas and 3,000 employees,” said Charlie Noel, Vice President of International Operations at MicroVention.

During a visit to the facilities, Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, commented on the importance of this announcement.

“It represents a great impact on the generation of quality employment in the country,” said the president and highlighted the work of the National Learning Institute (INA) in training people for these jobs.

- Advertisement -

The medical device industry has been growing in Costa Rica and is currently the main export product.

In Costa Rica, MicroVention has two manufacturing plants dedicated to creating medical devices used in endovascular therapies for the treatment of vascular and brain diseases.

The transnational was founded in 1997 and began operations in Costa Rica in 2012. In 2018, it expanded facilities and hired nearly 1,000 workers at that time.