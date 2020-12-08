Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Recovered now tops 70%; hospitalizations over 600

QCOSTARICA – In the past 7 days, from November 30 to December 7, the Ministry of Health reported 17,226 people have recovered from Covid-19, for a total of 102,855 or 70.2% of the 146,421 confirmed cases since March 6.

On Monday, December 7, Health authorities reported a total of 41,741 active cases, of which 608 people are hospitalized, the largest number of patients so far, of which 225 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The spike in hospitalizations, from 534 on November 30 to Monday’s is a cause for concern of Health officials, who have been warning over and over of the finite resources of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) in hospital beds for Covid-19 and the strain on human resources to meet the demand.

Today, Tuesday, we expect a live update (now only given on Tuesdays and Fridays), not only on the figures but the actions being taken to meet the growing trend.

The numbers for the last 3 days:

Saturday, December 5: 1,206 new cases and 20 deaths

Sunday, December 6: 854 new cases and 17 deaths

Monday, December 7: 576 new cases and 15 deaths

Of the 146,421 confirmed cases, 123,130 are Costa Ricans and 20,291 foreigners, of which 75,038 are men and 71,383 are women.

There are 1,825 accumulated, of which 1,139 are men and 686 are women, ranging in ages from 9 to 101.

