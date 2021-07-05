Monday 5 July 2021
Santa Ana

Murdered carwash owner owned a hydroponic marijuana lab

OIJ discovered the site in a raid in Santa Ana after receiving a confidential tip

by Rico
44

QCOSTARICA – Michael Rolando Cubillo Venegas, the owner of a car wash who was shot to death last Thursday, July 1, in Pozos de Santa Ana, San José, had a hydroponic marijuana laboratory.

The site had all the conditions. Photo OIJ

The information was released by the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) this Saturday when officers from the Homicide section raided the premises that are located in Lindora de Santa Ana, near a renowned shopping center.

At the site, agents found 853 marijuana plants of different sizes, drugs ready to be packed, as well as a bulletproof vest and a 9-millimeter pistol with ammunition.

Likewise, the authorities detained two individuals with the surnames Rodríguez and González, who were guarding the bushes. Apparently, they also made sure that the site had the right conditions for growing the crop.

Officers conducting the first investigations into the murder of Michael Cubillo, 35, received confidential information that the victim was renting another premises, in which he had installed lighting and air conditioning equipment.

The OIJ reported that, for the moment, Rodríguez and González are being detained for growing marijuana.

Cubillo’s murder occurred on Thursday at just before 10 am when two men arrived on a motorcycle to the La Plaza car wash.

They pretended to be delivering for a well-known food company, since one of them was carrying a food delivery bag. After stopping, he drew a weapon and shot the Cubillo several times, and immediately fled the scene.

Michael Cubillo about six years ago ventured into motocross, as he was very fond of that sport. In June 2017, he participated in a race that was held at the La Olla track in Sabanilla, Alajuela, where he ranked first in the Pre MX1 category. That race was part of the national motocross championship.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

