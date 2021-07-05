Monday 5 July 2021
NationalGuanacasteHQ

Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted again this Sunday afternoon

The event was of a lesser magnitude than the one that occurred last Monday. Authorities keep monitoring the activity of the colossus

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located in Guanacaste, registered a new eruption this Sunday, July 4,  at 4:31 pm.

This was confirmed by the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) on its social networks, though it has yet to detail the magnitude of the event.

The eruption was visibly smaller than that registered last Monday, when the colossus expelled a column of gases and ash that rose 2,000 meters above the crater.

According to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), constant monitoring of the activity of the colossus..

“The Commission requests not to approach the banks of the rivers, since mud and ash could fall. The Municipal Emergency Committee, Ovsicori, the National Seismological Network and the National System of Conservation Areas are kept under permanent monitoring ”, said the institution.

On Saturday, experts from the Observatory of the National University (UNA) carried out several inspections to the west of the volcano, in order to monitor its recent activity.

