Friday 19 March 2021
type here...
NationalNews

Murders of women at the hands of boyfriends and exes will also be femicides

Legislators approved, in final debate, the extension of the term of femicide

by Rico
2

QCOSTARICA – With 40 votes in favor and none against, Legislators approved on Wednesday a bill that expands the definition that constitutes the crime of femicide.

With the new definition, the murders of women by boyfriends or former partners, for example, will also be considered femicide.

- Advertisement -

This bill modifies both the Law on Criminalization of Violence against Women and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Currently, femicide, which carries between 20 and 35 years in prison, only applies when the murder is committed by someone who had a marriage or de facto union relationship with the woman.

With the modification approved by Congress, the legal figure will be used even if the murderer did not live under the same roof as the victim, either because they had a dating relationship or because they were ex-partners, whether due to divorce, separation and if not married, a breakup.

The reform also expands, in the same terms, the crime of abuse.

- Advertisement -

Apart from mistreatment, the scenarios are also expanded, in the same way, for the crimes of restriction of freedom of movement, offenses to dignity, restriction of self-determination and threats against a woman, rape and sexual behaviors, as well as sexual exploitation.

The same occurs with patrimonial damage (a reduction in a person’s financial position), limitation to the exercise of property rights, fraud of simulation on joint assets, the distraction of family economic profits and the economic exploitation of women.

The bill was promoted by Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) legislator, Aida Montiel.

The bill now requires the signature of President Carlos Alvarado and published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, to become law.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleHealth officials against Covid-19 vaccination lose Constitutional Court appeal
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ofelia Fernandez: Inspiring young women all over Latin America

Q REPORTS - Ofelia Fernandez is certainly not shy. The 20-year-old...
Read more

The New Feminism in Latin America

Q REPORTS - The mobilizations against racism and machismo in Latin...
Read more

MOST READ

First debit and credit ‘super cards’ with digital signature begin to circulate in Costa Rica

National

Thirteen of Latin America’s most wanted fugitives arrested

Q24N -
Q24N - An INTERPOL-coordinated ‘EL PAcCTO’ operation (November 20, 2020 –  March 5, 2021) has seen a team of investigators from across Latin America...
Nicaragua

Clean Up Underway After Nicaragua’s Tallest Volcano Erupts  

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Authorities in Nicaragua are keeping a close watch on the San Cristobal volcano, as residents clean up from Tuesday’s eruption that...
Coronavirus

DNA from Neanderthals affects vulnerability to covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
AS BEST AS scientists can tell, Neanderthals died out around 40,000 years ago. But they did not vanish from the Earth entirely. In the...
The Americas

Refugees at US-Mexican border: ‘We can’t save them all’

Deutsche Welle -
Cesar Moncada, his wife and two children have settled down on an abandoned porch. Three other Honduran families are hunkered down beside them in sleeping...
National

Speeding violations skyrocket this year after 2020 runaway

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The presence of fewer vehicles on the roads due to the vehicle restriction could explain a significant increase in traffic fines for...
HQ

Costa Rica doesn’t change the time

Rico -
Costa Rica does not practice advancing clocks in the spring and set clocks back by one hour in autumn. The clock and the rise...
Coronavirus

Pfizer Covid vaccine blocks 94% of asymptomatic infections and 97% of symptomatic cases in Israeli study

Q Costa Rica -
(CNBC) Pfizer said Thursday, March 11, its Covid-19 vaccine blocked 94% of asymptomatic infections in an Israeli study — a result CEO Albert Bourla...
Health

71-year-old Costa Rica woman died an hour after receiving anticovid vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Doña Ana María Rodríguez, 71, died on Wednesday (March 10), an hour after being vaccinated against covid-19 in Coronado. It is impossible to...
Vaccine

Less than 0.7% of people vaccinated against COVID-19 have had “some type of event”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Friday, March 12, the Ministry of Health reported that, of the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, 0.67% have presented...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.