Friday 19 March 2021
type here...
RedaqtedHealthVaccine

Health officials against Covid-19 vaccination lose Constitutional Court appeal

Appeal for protection indicates that the group of workers opposes "due to beliefs or considering it unnecessary"

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA.COM – Health officials who oppose being vaccinated against Covid-19 lost their claim before the Constitutional Court, flatly rejecting the workers’ complaint.

Since the beginning of the vaccination program that began on December 24, 2020, multiple appeals related to the vaccination program and priority groups have been received; incluing the claims of Health personnel who do not want to be vaccinated for various reasons are added.

- Advertisement -

For example, in one appeal, “there is a group of workers in health sciences who oppose being subjected to vaccination because they do not feel safe with the application of this treatment, others for their beliefs, for the search for another type of medicine, or, for considering its application unnecessary”.

In the appeal, the claim is the contradiction of the  Ministry of Health because initially it was indicated that receiving the vaccine would be the decision of each person and now it was established as an obligation “threatening sanctions in case of not being vaccinated.”

According to the records of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) for the end of the last January, 309 officials had rejected the vaccine, a figure that by mid-February had reached 374.

“The current panorama is different since the vaccine was made mandatory and they also have lists of those who have refused in order to force them under threat of work,” is manifested in the appeal asking to eliminate that vaccination is mandatory for Health personnel.

- Advertisement -

The magistrates of the Constitutional Court of Sala IV, as the court is commonly referred to, indicated in their response that the issue is “outside the scope of jurisdiction” since it is not their responsibility to determine aspects related to vaccination schemes “because it responds to medical and technical criteria related to vulnerability to the virus.”

In addition, it is indicated that after the analysis carried out it was determined that the decisions made by the Health authorities do not generate an injury or threat to a specific person.

Obligatory

On Monday, February 22, the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission approved establishing as mandatory the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 for officials of the Ministry of Health, the CCSS, and those who work in the network of services of direct attention in the first line of the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS).

It was indicated that the decision is made because these workers have an occupational risk of contagion of SARS-CoV-2, they put the people they serve at risk and are necessary to maintain health services. In addition, with the vaccination of health officials “hospitals and health institutions are prevented from being a source of contagion for society.”

The decree that established the mandatory nature of the vaccine for Health personnel came into effect on Thursday, March 11, after its publication in La Gaceta.

“It will be the responsibility of the employer to take the corresponding measures in accordance with the country’s legislation and institutional regulations, in the case of people who do not want to be vaccinated against covid-19,” the text from the Court indicated.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWill policymakers keep interest rates low in order to recover from the outbreak of Covid19?
Next articleMurders of women at the hands of boyfriends and exes will also be femicides
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More European Countries Halt Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

(VOA News) LONDON - Venezuela says it will not authorize use...
Read more

Covid Hit Colombia Hard. Now It Face Big Vaccine Bills

(Bloomberg) — Colombia has already paid a steep price in the...
Read more

MOST READ

Globalvia estimates expanding ruta 27 will cost US$646 million

Banking

First debit and credit ‘super cards’ with digital signature begin to circulate in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new generation of debit or credit cards with which you can pay for purchases, use online banking and even sign a...
Economy

The highest category of air safety promotes renovation plans in national flag airlines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Regaining the highest category of air safety on February 11 is good news for Costa Rica's flag airlines, such as Avianca Costa...
Front Page

Victoria, the Costa Rican girl who dreams of being a NASA astronaut

Rico -
Victoria's don't have capes or swords. Victoria's heroes are scientists. Franklin Chang-Díaz, Sandra Cauffman, and Elon Musk are the people who inspire this 13-year-old...
Editorial

Tourism entrepreneurs should coddle local tourists, not scare them away

Q Costa Rica -
EDITORIAL - The Central Government has mandated its civil servants holidays for Semana Santa, shutting down, save for essential service, at the close of...
Redaqted

Health officials against Covid-19 vaccination lose Constitutional Court appeal

Rico -
QCOSTARICA.COM - Health officials who oppose being vaccinated against Covid-19 lost their claim before the Constitutional Court, flatly rejecting the workers' complaint. Since the beginning...
Trends

Will policymakers keep interest rates low in order to recover from the outbreak of Covid19?

Carter Maddox -
Despite 2021 started with good news about vaccine breakthroughs, the fact is Latin America has registered over 2 million cases this year and there...
National

250 students from rural areas being lent bicycles to go to school

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Al cole en bici" (to school on a bike) is the name of a project that provides students with a bicycle as...
Latin America

Ofelia Fernandez: Inspiring young women all over Latin America

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Ofelia Fernandez is certainly not shy. The 20-year-old is keen to share her opinions about the deeply-rooted macho culture in Argentina...
Health

Downward trend in hospitalizations due to Covid-19 stopped, warns Román Macaya

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The de-escalation of Covid-19 beds in the Caja hospitals continues; however, the downward trend in hospitalizations has stopped, warns Román Macaya, executive...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.