National Registry invites users to carry out procedures online

The Registro Nacional wants you to stay home preferring users transact with the institution through its digital platform rnpdigital.com

The Registro Nacional wants you to stay home preferring users transact with the institution through its digital platform rnpdigital.com

If in need of a vehicle license plate, property certifications, trademarks, corporate registry and certifications, among other procedures in the National Registry, the institution reminds its users to do it in the comfort of their home through rnpdigital.com

All you need to enter is an email and you will have all the services available digitally 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

In addition, a digital system for notaries called “Ventanilla Digital” is offered for real estate, corporations and personal property documents processes, available Monday through Friday from 8 am at 3:30 pm.

While most users only need an email to access the platform to obtain information and certifications, notaries, with access to register documents, among other functions, must also have a digital signature and follow the instructions provided by the system.

Payment for services can be made through the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) online.

In addition, the Registro has a call center and online chat service to answer questions about the use of the digital platform, as well as requirements for procedures and services. The call center numbers are 2202-0777 or 2202-0888, open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

For those digitally challenged and need to make a personal visit to the Registro Nacional offices, the working hours during the national emergency is

From this Thursday, April 2, there is a time change at the headquarters and regional offices throughout the country of the National Registry is from 8 am to noon and 1 pm to 4 pm.

 

