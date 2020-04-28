Tuesday, 28 April 2020
HealthHeadlines

Hospital Clínica Bíblica strengthens the safety of its patients in times of COVID-19

Facilities were equipped for the proper management of positive or suspected patients

by Q Costa Rica
10

In order to strengthen the safety of its patients, the private hospital Hospital Clínica Bíblica, conditioned its facilities for the proper management of positive or suspected patients of COVID-19.

In this way, the care of these cases is completely separated in a specific area of the hospital and emergency service, which allows continuing with the usual care of patients with other clinical cases, pathologies and procedures that are offered daily.

“We offer quality and safe care to all our patients, to avoid new infections, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Joint Commission International,” said Marianela Gamboa, Emergency nurse at the Clínica Bíblica Hospital.

All this in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, as well as the standards of the Joint Commission International, which represents a seal of guarantee in the security and high quality of all the processes carried out by the Hospital Clínica Bíblica.

“We have two entrances: one for normal patients and the other for those suspected or positive for COVID 19, which is a specific entrance through the Emergency ramp, where the ambulance enters, there is a triage with a Nursing professional. This area was structurally modified and security equipment resources were secured. The patients are placed in completely closed cubicles, there are doors and glass panels that prevent the passage of others,” explained Marianela Gamboa, spokesperson for the Hospital Clínica Bíblica.

This COVID-19 area has two nurses, a laboratory technician, an “x-ray” technician and a general practitioner, who are exclusive to attend to this type of patient.

Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

