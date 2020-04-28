Hospital Clínica Bíblica strengthens the safety of its patients in times of COVID-19

In order to strengthen the safety of its patients, the private hospital Hospital Clínica Bíblica, conditioned its facilities for the proper management of positive or suspected patients of COVID-19.

In this way, the care of these cases is completely separated in a specific area of the hospital and emergency service, which allows continuing with the usual care of patients with other clinical cases, pathologies and procedures that are offered daily.

All this in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, as well as the standards of the Joint Commission International, which represents a seal of guarantee in the security and high quality of all the processes carried out by the Hospital Clínica Bíblica.

“We have two entrances: one for normal patients and the other for those suspected or positive for COVID 19, which is a specific entrance through the Emergency ramp, where the ambulance enters, there is a triage with a Nursing professional. This area was structurally modified and security equipment resources were secured. The patients are placed in completely closed cubicles, there are doors and glass panels that prevent the passage of others,” explained Marianela Gamboa, spokesperson for the Hospital Clínica Bíblica.

This COVID-19 area has two nurses, a laboratory technician, an “x-ray” technician and a general practitioner, who are exclusive to attend to this type of patient.