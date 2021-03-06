Saturday 6 March 2021
type here...
Central AmericaEl Salvador

Nayib Bukele devastated and opened a fear: what will the “millennial populist” do with absolute power in El Salvador

The party of the youngest president in Latin America swept the legislative elections and will have full control of Congress. A year after his attempt to occupy it by force, concern grows about what he might do.

by Q24N
90

Q24N – Nayib Bukele entered the legislative palace surrounded by military personnel carrying long weapons. He walked in front of the benches before the incredulous gaze of the handful of deputies who were present in the room and sat in the chair of the president of the body, who was absent.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele speaks during a press conference before casting his vote in a parliamentary election in San Salvador, on February 28, 2021 (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

“Now I think it is very clear who is in control of the situation and the decision that we are going to make we are going to put in the hands of God,” he announced.

- Advertisement -

He was about to start a session that had no legal validity, but he took a moment to pray, covering his face. When he finished, he got up and left, accompanied by his escort.

That February 9, 2020, was the day that El Salvador was closest to a coup since the return of democracy, following the 1992 peace accords, which ended decades of civil war. Amid mounting international pressure and the response he may have received in his prayers, Bukele became convinced that the best thing to do was to drop his threats to forcibly displace opposition legislators, who were a majority in the unicameral Assembly.

To save time, he called a new session for the following week, in which he expected to be approved for a loan contracted with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). But the Supreme Court gave him the excuse for the withdrawal, declaring the convocation unconstitutional. In that case, he complied with the decision of the highest court in the country, something that he did not always do.

Many presidents could have suffered devastating consequences from a comparable advance on the Legislative Branch. But that’s not what happened to Bukele. On the contrary, the audacity of the decision consolidated his popularity among Salvadorans, who a year later decided to give him total control of the country.

- Advertisement -

A woman deposits a ballot in one of the electoral colleges authorized to renew the 84 seats of the Legislative Assembly in San Salvador (EFE / Rodrigo Sura)

“There is an authoritarian culture of a broad sector of Salvadoran society, which deep down longs for a leader who exercises power with bullying, who acts above the law with messianic airs,” Carlos Mauricio Hernández, professor of the Philosophy Department of the José Simeón Cañas Central American University. “On the other hand, the loss of prestige of the Legislative Organ is high. Until now, it has not approved constitutional reforms that translate into key social benefits. The 9F, although it was a reprehensible act from rationality, emotionally connected with the feelings of a wide sector of the population that repudiates the Legislative Assembly ”.

Nuevas Ideas, Bukele’s party, won 66% of the vote in last Sunday’s legislative elections. If its seats are added with those of other allied forces, it will have 64 of the 84 that make up the Assembly. A majority of more than two thirds, which enables it to pass any law, appoint judges to the Court and, eventually, promote a constitutional reform.

The reasons for the landslide

After decades of conservative governments, the victory of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) in the 2009 elections raised hopes in many Salvadorans. Mauricio Funes promised to end the corruption that had characterized the era of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) and lift millions of people out of poverty with redistributive policies.

But neither he nor his successor, Salvador Sánchez Cerén, lived up to expectations. After ten years of the left in power, El Salvador was still the same poor country, astonishingly violent and with a corrupt policy.

The disappointment and rejection of the entire ruling class was enormous. Thus the conditions were created for the emergence of a leader who seemed to come from another galaxy. A young publicist – he was 37 when he took office – and with a speech and an image that have nothing to do with what is associated with conventional politics, Bukele became an incredibly attractive character for millions of people.

- Advertisement -

Nayib Bukele, accompanied by his wife Gabriela, shows his finger after casting his vote (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

“The fundamental reason for this change in electoral preferences is due to the fact that both ARENA and the FMLN failed in a scandalous manner in the three great flags that mark the Salvadoran electorate: bread, peace and work,” Hernández continued. Neither in the 20 years of governments of the right nor in the ten years of the left was a society achieved where the majority had decent living conditions, security or jobs with fair wages. It is not by chance that the FMLN is almost disappearing ”.

After a brief stint as mayor of San Salvador, and with the help of a borrowed party, Bukele won the February 2019 presidential elections by more than 20 points ahead of the ARENA and FMLN candidates. Those who expected a president different from the previous ones, had it from the first minute.

Instead of wasting time going through the labyrinthine paths of the state bureaucracy to implement his policies, he began ruling through Twitter.

From dismissals of officials linked to previous governments to infrastructure works, the orders are published on their social network account before they are in the official gazette.

By that same means he communicates with his ministers, who respond obediently to him in front of the entire tweetosphere. Bukele became the first “millennial populist” in Latin America.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhat should Biden do about Venezuela?
Next articleThe coronavirus pandemic raised poverty in Latin America to 33.7%, its highest level in 12 years
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Bukele is on track to obtain a majority in the Congress of El Salvador

Q24N - The Nuevas Ideas (NI) party of President Nayib Bukele...
Read more

El Salvador gets its first batch of covid-19 vaccines

Q24N - On Wednesday, El Salvador, received its first batch -...
Read more

MOST READ

IMF sets its clear requirements for Costa Rica

Political Economy

Costa Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Borrowing its way out of the current financial crisis seems to be objective for the Carlos Alvarado government. Obtaining about US$2.5 billion this...
Fuel Prices

Today Costa Rica wakes up to an increase in fuel prices, the third this year

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - At 12:01 am this Wednesday, fuels will be more expensive, as the third price hike of the year takes effect. The increase in...
Immigration

Immigration issues resolution extending “tourist” visas

Rico -
UPDATED: The DGME confirmed that anyone entering the country on or after December 17, 2019, will be allowed to legally stay until June 1st,...
National

Tamarindo and Sámara received recognition for Tsunami preparedness

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For their preparedness to face tsunamis, the communities of Tamarindo and Sámara were recognized by the Junta Nacional Tsunami Ready de Costa...
Vaccine

The Ministry of Health authorized the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health authorized the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, based on the conditional marketing authorization of the European...
Front Page

The year of the pandemic: the Juan Santamaría went from ‘bustling’ to desolation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Within a few months, the Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Jose airport (SJO), went from being “bustling” to becoming a practically...
Venezuela

Venezuela to introduce one million bolivar banknote

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced Friday the introduction of three new banknotes: 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars. But with...
El Salvador

Bukele is on track to obtain a majority in the Congress of El Salvador

Q24N -
Q24N - The Nuevas Ideas (NI) party of President Nayib Bukele and partner Gran Alianza Nacional (GANA) party would obtain at least 56 of...
Health

In the first year of the pandemic, Costa Rica has the fifth lowest mortality from covid-19 in Latin America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  How has Costa Rica done during its first year in the fight against covid-19? If you ask the demographer Luis Rosero Bixby,...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.