Saturday 6 March 2021
type here...
ReportsLatin America

The coronavirus pandemic raised poverty in Latin America to 33.7%, its highest level in 12 years

The ECLAC annual report indicates that the region once again had more than 200 million poor people, despite the emergency social protection measures adopted by the governments

by Q Costa Rica
19

Q REPORTS – Poverty in Latin America increased in 2020 to the highest levels in the last 12 years, reaching 33.7% of the total population of the region, due to the economic crisis caused by covid-19, reported this Thursday the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

A woman waits to receive a plate of food for herself and her family in a soup kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic in Luque, Paraguay. (AP Photo / Jorge Sáenz)

Despite the emergency, social protection measures adopted by the governments of the region to curb COVID-19, “poverty and extreme poverty in Latin America reached levels in 2020 that have not been observed in the last 12 and 20 years, respectively. “Said a report on the social impact of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

According to ECLAC, as a consequence of the acute economic crisis derived from the coronavirus, which caused a 7.7% drop in GDP in all of 2020 in Latin America, poverty reached 209 million people, 33.7% of the population. total population of the region of 654 million inhabitants.

Meanwhile, extreme poverty affected 78 million people.

ECLAC, dependent on the United Nations, highlighted in its study the increase in social unrest in the region, which should be used to establish new models of development and well-being.

Lockdown

- Advertisement -

“The effects of the coronavirus disease pandemic have spread to all areas of human life, altering the way we interact, paralyzing economies and generating profound changes in societies,” the report said.

The impacts of the pandemic “are aggravated by the region’s structural problems: mainly, the high levels of inequality, labor informality, social lack of protection, poverty and vulnerability.”

The ECLAC Report: Panorama Social de America Latina

In addition, the region has weak and fragmented health and social protection systems, along with sprawling marginalized urban settlements lacking access to basic services.

The effects of the pandemic on the living conditions of the population are enhanced by the gradual increase in poverty and extreme poverty and the slowdown in the decrease in inequality observed in the five-year period prior to the coronavirus crisis.

In that period, the GDP of Latin America and the Caribbean had grown on average only 0.3% per year, extreme poverty had increased from 7.8% to 11.3% of the population and poverty climbed to 33 , 7%.

- Advertisement -

The pandemic increased mortality in the region and could affect the life expectancy index according to its evolution.

“While mortality is the most dramatic outcome associated with COVID-19, the long-term effects on the health of people who have recovered from the disease are still unknown,” the agency said.

According to ECLAC, with 8.4% of the world’s population, Latin America recorded 27.8% of deaths from the virus.

Regarding education, the report points out that “the prolonged closure of schools can generate a crisis in the field of learning and constitute a‘ generational catastrophe ’” helping to deepen inequality, in addition to increasing the risk of dropping out of school.

At the employment level, available data show that the crisis has had a disproportionate impact on informal workers and women, while in the future opportunities for older people may be reduced.

“It is also likely that ethnic and racial inequalities, as well as those linked to territory, disability or immigration status, will increase,” he said.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleNayib Bukele devastated and opened a fear: what will the “millennial populist” do with absolute power in El Salvador
Next articleAlert in Colombia due to the start of the first rainy season
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Carlos Alvarado: “No Growth and Poverty Reduction Without Economic Stability”

QCOSTARICA - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.7 billion...
Read more

US Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,

Q REPORTS - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to outline...
Read more

MOST READ

Alert in Colombia due to the start of the first rainy season

Business

Viatris, a world leader in the manufacture of generic drugs, opens operations in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -Viatris, one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the world, announced the opening of commercial operations in Costa Rica, with an initial...
Political Economy

In a week, Costa Rica off and on the list of risk countries in Spain for covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Spain had excluded Costa Rica from the list of risk countries to enter by air for presenting a negative covid-19 test (RT-PCR,...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica received a shipment of 110,000 vaccines against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Tuesday night, March 2, Costa Rica received the largest shipment of covid-19 vaccines, 109,980 doses from Pfizer / Biontech to continues...
Pura Vida

Torre del Bicentenario: An envisioned project to commemorate Costa Rica’s 200th

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - To commemorate the Bicentennial of Costa Rica that occurs in 2021, Inverse Project has designed the Torre del Bicentenario for this important...
Trends

The Ultimate Guide to Moving to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is one of the world’s most desirable ex-pat locations and a retirement haven in Central America. The country is blessed with an...
Employment

Unemployment in Costa Rica has affected women the most during the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The latest unemployment figures show that women have been affected the most during the pandemic: more than a quarter of the female...
The Americas

US Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to outline his vision of Washington's Latin America policy at the next Summit of the...
Immigration

Tourist visas extended to June 2, 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Before I get into my opinion of the irresponsible actions of the immigration service and the ICT, good news for tourists who...
Infrastructure

South Korea company to conduct Costa Rica rail feasibility study

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Korea National Railway (KR) will conduct a feasibility study for the restoration of 98.3km of Costa Rica’s San José-Puntarenas rail line. The study...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.