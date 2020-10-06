Neighbors arrest the stalker who leaves woman used underwear

QCOSTARICA – For weeks, a Cartago lived through the nightmare of an unknown individual leaving women’s used undergarments at her front door. This occurred every Thursday.

The police were helpless in catching the man in the act. But, given that her story was made public, neighbors came to the rescue

“I have been able to go back to sleep. Seeing him, knowing who he is, makes me feel more at ease,” said Mayden Chamorro, the resident of Villas de Ayarco, in La Unión

This was because a couple, neighbors were able to identify the man from photos published in the media, detained him and called police.

Mayden explained that the suspect coincides with the person who has been filmed in a series of videos, and was also riding a bicycle, wearing a mask, vest and with a kangaroo-type bag. The woman previously reported that she was very concerned about the man’s behavior.

“He takes the time to place the underwear (at the front of the house) and it is almost always soiled. Where does he get it from? What motivated him to choose the women to do this to? I’ve talked to the neighbors and nobody knows who he is. It worries me, I always felt safe at home, but not anymore. That tranquility I no longer have,” she commented in the reports prior to the man’s capture.

“I had seen him”

Mayden expressed that the detained person is not from the area, however, she assures that 2 years and 6 months ago, she donated clothes that she no longer used and affirms that the man had arrived and had taken part of it.

The woman said that after the arrest she is calmer, although she is concerned that the man will retaliate or decide to look for a new victim.

“The suspect again appeared prowling my house, but this time on Monday morning, a neighbor and his wife, who practically acted like angels, recognized him from the videos and decided to follow him to see where he was going, and again he was prowling my house.

“My neighbor, who out of respect I will maintain his anonymity, acted professionally and in a respectful manner, held the man until the police and the OIJ arrived. I don’t have words to thank him and his wife since not everyone takes risks the way they did,” said the woman.

The case

The La Unión Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it is conducting an investigation against a man with the last name Castro González.

“The OIJ proceeded to prepare a report, which was sent to this Office of the Prosecutor and is currently under analysis,” said the Prosecutor’s Office, adding that more details cannot be provided during the investigation phase of the case.