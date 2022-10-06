New ¢10,000 countefeit bills detected in San Jose

QCOSTARICA – It didn’t take long. Within days of October 1, of being the only ¢10,000 bill in circulation, counterfeit bills have appeared in San Jose.

La Nacion reported the first case was recorded last weekend at the Hatillo farmer’s fair (feria), when a merchant received payment for a purchase. Noticing the anomaly on the bill, he called the police, but the suspect managed to escape.

The second case occurred on Tuesday, near the San José Central Market where a local clerk alerted the Municipal Police that a man had paid him with a fake bill. The subject also fled.

Both incidents were confirmed by Deytel Beita Jiménez, head of operations of the San Jose Municipal Police, who also reported on the confiscation of the bills used by the scammers.

“We have had a couple of cases, mainly at farmer’s fairs, where people complain about people who are trying to introduce fake bills that are very similar to polymer ones.

“But if people are careful they realize there are differences. Sometimes for the precise reason, or in the heat of the moment, people simply take the change and do not check what they are giving back,” said the police chief.

For its part, the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) said on Tuesday, at the moment, it had no information on counterfeit polymer banknotes that include characteristics designed to prevent counterfeiting.

Source: La Nacion

