Thursday 6 October 2022
type here...
Search

María Luisa Cedeño case: Defense tries to bring down the discovery of blood in the defendant’s car

Lawyer of one of the defendants insists his client wants to testify before he dies

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

New ¢10,000 countefeit bills detected in San Jose

QCOSTARICA - It didn't take long. Within days of...
Read more

María Luisa Cedeño case: Defense tries to bring down the discovery of blood in the defendant’s car

QCOSTARICA - After it became known that the dog...
Read more

Costa Rica government promotes legalizing marijuana for recreational use

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday, Costa Rica President, Rodrigo Chaves,...
Read more

Half of deaths on the roads were of motorcyclists or cyclists

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Major roads now with two rainy seasons without maintenance

QCOSTARICA - The lag in infrastructure and the lack...
Read more

ICT: Business travel to Costa Rica decreased after the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - The trend of the traveler arriving in...
Read more

Black jaguar is captured by camera traps in the Cordillera de Talamanca

QCOSTARICA - A jaguar with melanism (an increase of...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢633.88 Buy

¢640.25 Sell

06 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – After it became known that the dog of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) detected blood in the car of one of those accused of the crime of María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, his defense tried to invalidate said evidence.

María Luisa Cedeño Quesada

This occurred in the continuity of the trial for the crime that occurred on July 20, 2020, in room number 3 of the La Mansion Inn hotel, in Quepos.

The accused, surnamed Miranda Izquierdo, was linked to the homicide due to an alleged bite that the victim had and due to the blood that the dog found in his car.

- Advertisement -

Another of the defendants is a dancer, with the surname Herrera Martínez, to whom the same dog also found blood on different belongings as well as in the room where he slept in that hotel.

In his interrogation of the expert witness, defense attorney Erick Gatgens questioned whether the dog – an expert in detecting human blood – had already worked hours before inspecting Miranda’s car. He also questioned whether the guide could influence the animal’s reaction in any way.

However, the expert witness, Tatiana López Morales, a specialized technician of the Canine Unit, insisted that the animal had not done any work that day.

Bodaan wants to testify

The last defendant is the owner of the hotel, Harry Bodaan.

In the middle of the interrogation on Wednesday, Bodaan’s lawyer, Hugo Navas Vargas, expressed for the second time in a row that his client wants to give a statement. He begged the Court to listen to the businessman, since he, said the lawyer, “has been in poor health and wants to testify before he dies.”

Read more: María Luisa Cedeño case: Bites on cheek and forearm link hotel owner to murder

- Advertisement -

The judges of the Tribunal Penal de Quepos, César Palma, Rodrigo Salas y Sandra Arrieta, unanimously decided Bodaan be able to testify only until after the expert witness finishes giving his testimony.

Later, in statements to the press, Navas said “Today (Wednesday) he (his client) insists again that he needs to testify now, that the witness be rescheduled (…). He is a person who has seven health problems detailed in the Forensic Medicine exam, he is stable, but at his age and with the health problems he has, coupled with the affectation that being in prison has caused him, anything can happen at any time, that is what he feels, that is how he has expressed it to me”.

The lawyer added that since Monday, Bodaan has had an improvement in his health, after the Institutional Care Center (CAI) fo the Adult Elderly, in San Rafael, Alajuela, took steps to regular his medications.

Thus, it is expected that the defendant can speak on Friday.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica government promotes legalizing marijuana for recreational use
Next articleNew ¢10,000 countefeit bills detected in San Jose
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Arrested suspect of raping two tourists in Manuel Antonio

QCOSTARICA - A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon, suspected of...
Read more

Quepos prepares for tsunami drill this Thursday

QCOSTARICA - This Thursday, May 5, residents and tourists from the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

More News

Costa Rica will suspend tariff benefits to Panama

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will suspend Panama's tariff benefits...
Infrastructure

Viaduct would be a definitive solution for Ruta 27 with serious sinking problem

QCOSTARICA - Kilometer 44 on the Ruta 27 has...
Paying the bills