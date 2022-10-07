Friday 7 October 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica’s Debi Nova invited to two Julieta Venegas concerts

More NewsEntertainmentMusic
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica would allow cannabis consumption in food or drinks sold in coffee shops

QCOSTARICA - The bill presented by the government of...
Read more

Low-cost airline, Arajet, takes off for Costa Rica on Monday

QCOSTARICA - Arajet, the new low-cost airline, will start...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Debi Nova invited to two Julieta Venegas concerts

Q MAGAZINE - Costa Rica's own singer-songwriter Debi Nova...
Read more

New ¢10,000 countefeit bills detected in San Jose

QCOSTARICA - It didn't take long. Within days of...
Read more

María Luisa Cedeño case: Defense tries to bring down the discovery of blood in the defendant’s car

QCOSTARICA - After it became known that the dog...
Read more

Costa Rica government promotes legalizing marijuana for recreational use

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday, Costa Rica President, Rodrigo Chaves,...
Read more

Half of deaths on the roads were of motorcyclists or cyclists

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢633.88 Buy

¢642.02 Sell

07 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q MAGAZINE – Costa Rica’s own singer-songwriter Debi Nova announced this week she is an invited guest artist in two of the concerts that the Mexican Julieta Venegas will offer in the United States.

The shows in which Nova will offer part of her songs will be on October 11 and 12 in Denver, Colorado, and Dallas, Texas, respectively.

- Advertisement -

“Mom will finally be back in the ring. This time I have the honor of doing it on the stage of the maximum goddess Julieta Venegas,” she published on social networks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debi Nova (@debinova)

Venegas began her “Vernos” tour again earlier this year.

Deborah Nowalski Kader, better known by her stage name Debi Nova, was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, on August 6, 1980. She now resides in Los Angeles. She was involved in six Grammy award-nominated projects, including a dance song, “One Rhythm”, which reached number one on the US Dance Club Songs chart,

Nova started playing piano at age four and played classical music for ten years. She became a singer-songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist at the age of 14. She moved to Los Angeles at 17 when she signed her first record deal.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNew ¢10,000 countefeit bills detected in San Jose
Next articleLow-cost airline, Arajet, takes off for Costa Rica on Monday
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica would allow cannabis consumption in food or drinks sold in coffee shops

QCOSTARICA - The bill presented by the government of Rodrigo Chaves...
Read more

Low-cost airline, Arajet, takes off for Costa Rica on Monday

QCOSTARICA - Arajet, the new low-cost airline, will start its flights...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fuel Prices

BIG drop in gasoline prices effective tomorrow, Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - As of this Tuesday, October 4, the...
Trends

The Best Online Casinos You Can Use Anywhere In The World

There’s nothing worse than having a winning streak on...
Paying the bills