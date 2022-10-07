Costa Rica’s Debi Nova invited to two Julieta Venegas concerts

Q MAGAZINE – Costa Rica’s own singer-songwriter Debi Nova announced this week she is an invited guest artist in two of the concerts that the Mexican Julieta Venegas will offer in the United States.

The shows in which Nova will offer part of her songs will be on October 11 and 12 in Denver, Colorado, and Dallas, Texas, respectively.

“Mom will finally be back in the ring. This time I have the honor of doing it on the stage of the maximum goddess Julieta Venegas,” she published on social networks.

Venegas began her “Vernos” tour again earlier this year.

Deborah Nowalski Kader, better known by her stage name Debi Nova, was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, on August 6, 1980. She now resides in Los Angeles. She was involved in six Grammy award-nominated projects, including a dance song, “One Rhythm”, which reached number one on the US Dance Club Songs chart,

Nova started playing piano at age four and played classical music for ten years. She became a singer-songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist at the age of 14. She moved to Los Angeles at 17 when she signed her first record deal.

