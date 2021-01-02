Saturday 2 January 2021
New base salary came into force to set various fines and penalties

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – This Friday, January 1, 2021, the increase in the base salary of a clerk of the Judicial Power came into force, an amount which is used to calculate a large number of fines and penalties.

The official base salary is now ¢462,000 colones monthly (an increase of ¢12,000 colones).

The new salary was adopted by the administrative body of the Judiciary, during the session of December 15, 2020.

The base salary serves as a parameter during the year, to calculate the various monetary penalties established in the Criminal Code, in the Law of Public Registry Tariffs, tax on legal entities (corporations), tax on real estate, the Labor Code and family support, among others.

The penalty for a crime under a criminal coder for say aggravated theft, simple robbery, or fraud may be x times the base salary to calculate violation or breach of obligations.

A fine of three times the base salary imposed would equal to ¢41,386,000 colones.

