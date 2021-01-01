The Vehicule Restrictions for January

QCOSTARICA – Drivers are reminded that starting today, January 1, that there is a change in the vehicle restrictions and the Marchamo 2021 (circulation) permit sticker should be on the windshield, to avoid fines and possible seizure of license plate and/or vehicle.

Marchamo

The 2021 Marchamo was due and payable by December 31. Vehicles circulating today without the Marchamo paid and the sticker on the windshield (proper placement is in the passenger side), are subject to a fine of ¢55,000 colones and/or seizure of license or vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Traffic police are out in full force on the lookout for the missing sticker.

Vehicle Restrictions

For today, Friday, January 1, the total vehicle restriction starts at 8:00 pm and ends at 5:00 am. In addition, all vehicles with license plates ending in 9 & 0 are prohibited from circulating during the day (from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm). Exemptions apply.

For Saturday, January 2, the total vehicle restriction starts at 8:00 pm and ends at 5:00 am. Exemptions apply.

For Sunday, January 3, the total vehicle restrictions start at 8:00 pm and ends at 5:00 am. Exemptions apply.

- Advertisement -

Starting Monday, January 4 to January 31, the total vehicular restriction starts at 10:00 pm and is in effect until 5:00 am. Exemptions apply.

During the month of January, (starting Monday) vehicles are prohibited from circulating based on the last digit of the license plates as follows:

Mondays: with license plates ending in 1 & 2 are prohibited from circulating from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Tuesdays: with license plates ending in 3 & 4 are prohibited from circulating from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Wednesdays: with license plates ending in 5 & 6 are prohibited from circulating from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Thursdays: with license plates ending in 7 & 7 are prohibited from circulating from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Fridays: with license plates ending in 9 & 0 are prohibited from circulating from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Saturdays: only vehicles with plates ending in 2,4,6,8, & 0 may circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. Sundays: only vehicles with plates ending in 1, 3,5,7 & 9 may circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. The total vehicle restrictions on Saturdays and Sundays is from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones plus costs. Exemptions to the restrictions apply.

The restrictions are countrywide and apply to all types of vehicles and drivers.

More information on the restrictions and exemptions can be found at www.presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

- Advertisement -