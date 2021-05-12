Wednesday 12 May 2021
New batch of 124,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine arrived Tuesday

With this new shipment, the country accumulates a total of 1,505,895 of these drugs against covid-19

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – A new batch with 124,020 doses of the covid-19 vaccine landed Tuesday night, as part of the weekly deliveries from Pfizer.

Photo: Presidency

With this new shipment, the country accumulates a total of 1,505,895 doses.

The Executive highlighted that, as of Monday, May 10 by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), 1,093,931 doses been applied, of which 657,301 people have received at least one dose of this drug and 436,630 citizens already have their complete vaccination.

This is the fifth consecutive week that more vaccines are applied than the previous week.

For his part, Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado reiterated that it is planned to finish inoculating people over 65 by May 15, and the entire group 2 before the end of June.

 

