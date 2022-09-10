Saturday 10 September 2022
New drop in gas prices on the way (if approved)

If approved, fuels in Costa Rica will be a little more cheaper by the end of the month

EconomyFuel PricesRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) – Costa Rican oil refinery that refines nothing – proposed to the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP),  a reduction of up to ¢114 in the price of gasoline and ¢103 in diesel.

If the proposal is approved, a liter of regular gasoline would go from ¢922 to ¢808 and super from ¢956 to ¢853, while a liter of diesel would go from the current ¢872 to ¢769.

The proposal must be reviewed by ARESEP, which includes a public hearing and once approved would take effect the day after its publication in the official government publication, La Gaceta.

The reduction, again, if approved, would most likely take effect by the end of the month.

