Wednesday 3 August 2022
type here...
Search

New Limonal, Guanacaste overpass opened!

InfrastructureRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Winning the presidency with only 20% of valid votes is proposed

QCOSTARICA - In order to save resources for the...
Read more

Sinpe Móvil allows an ‘ant-like evasion’, according to experts

QCOSTARICA - The Sinpe Móvil platform has become a...
Read more

5 Factors To Consider Before You Play Online Slot Games

Slot machine games are one of the most popular...
Read more

New Limonal, Guanacaste overpass opened!

QCOSTARICA - On Tuesday, August 2, vehicular flow was...
Read more

Get the umbrella ready! Rainy conditions will increase during this Wednesday

QCOSTARICA - It's been a great summer, sorry, a...
Read more

Journalism in exile and the battle for the truth

Q REPORTS - La Prensa newspaper announced the reorganization...
Read more

UK now Costa Rica’s top European source market.

Q TRAVEL - According to the Instituto Costarricense de...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢666.72 Buy

¢674.67 Sell

02 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – On Tuesday, August 2, vehicular flow was enabled through the new overpass located in Limonal, Guanacaste. The complete operation of the interchange allows through traffic on the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) to flow uninterrupted.

The MOPT enabled on Tuesday the circulation of vehicles through the overpass at Limonal, Guanacaste. Photo: MOPT

Traffic headed on Route 18, to the La Amistad bridge over the Tempisque River, on their way to the Pacific coast, will use the roundabout on the upper deck of the modern two-story structure is part of the rehabilitation and expansion works of the Cañas-Limonal sections.

In the sector, 20.8 kilometers of the Interamericana Norte between Cañas and Limonal has an overall progress of 88%, and completion is expected before the end of 2022.

Work continues on the Cañas-Limonal section of the Ruta 1. Photo: MOPT
- Advertisement -

The importance of this project, says the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), not only has repercussions on tourism in the province of Guanacaste but for the entire region, since this route is key for the movement of goods between Central American countries.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGet the umbrella ready! Rainy conditions will increase during this Wednesday
Next article5 Factors To Consider Before You Play Online Slot Games
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

11 companies bid for vehicular inspection; Riteve stands aside for now

QCOSTARICA - A total of eleven companies submitted their offer to...
Read more

Constitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Constitutional Court, commonly known as Sala IV, flatly...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Monkeypox: When could we have a vaccine in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - There is no specific vaccine against monkeypox,...
Banking

Sinpe Móvil allows an ‘ant-like evasion’, according to experts

QCOSTARICA - The Sinpe Móvil platform has become a...
Paying the bills