Wednesday 3 August 2022
Get the umbrella ready! Rainy conditions will increase during this Wednesday

The national weather service forecasts

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – It’s been a great summer, sorry, a break the rains this past week due to stable conditions and the presence of trade winds, which dissipated the rains.

However, let us not forget that the rainy season is still with us, so get the umbrella ready, as the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecasting that rainy conditions will increase today Wednesday in a large part of the country.

IMN meteorologist, Daniel Poleo, explained that the downpours in the coming days are reinforced by the passage of tropical wave 23.

People who live in areas prone to flooding or landslides are asked to be in contact with their local municipal emergency committees.

Driving conditions during downpours limits visibility and braking, so slow down and maintain your distance. Don’t trust that pothole filled with water, hard to tell how deep it really is.

If you are traveling to and from the Central Valley and the Caribbean zone, check for driving conditions and road closures before heading out. The Ruta Alterna Twitter page is a good source of last minute information on road conditions.

