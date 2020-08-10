Monday, 10 August 2020
DONATE
HQNationalPanama Border

New Sixaola binational bridge works advancing

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
24
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Work on the Sixaola binational bridge, that will connect Costa Rica with Panama over the Sixaola River, is advancing with the completion of the main structural component.

The project has had to overcome delays in Panamanian territory, repercussions from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Alejandro Rossi, director of the United Nations Agency for Project Services (Unops), which is in charge of managing the project, made the announcement on August 7.

- paying the bills -

According to Rossi, progress was achieved through compliance with rigorous health protocols and following the recommendations issued by the health authorities of both countries.

The construction is in charge of the Sixaola Binational Consortium, made up of Meco S.A. from Costa Rica, Cal & Mayor y Asociados and Mexpresa, both Mexican.

The US$25 million dollar construction project was to be ready in the first quarter of 2020. It is now expected to concluded before the end of the year.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous article25 years in prison for murder of the Spanish tourist in Tortuguero
Next articleCosta Rica President signs Law Against Street Sexual Harassment
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Health Minister: ‘No one can say that commercial cargo is worth more than life’

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health Minister Dr. Daniel Salas on Thursday reminded the business...
Read more

Costa Rica – Panama Bridge Work Resumes

HQ Q Costa Rica -
Construction of the US$25 million dollar bridge over the Sixaola river...
Read more

MOST READ

Tortuguero

25 years in prison for murder of the Spanish tourist in Tortuguero

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARIC) Alvin Stanford Díaz Hawkings was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday for killing the Spanish tourist, Arancha Gutiérrez López, on August...
Read more
Economic Policy

MEIC validated foreign travel insurance for first reopening flight passengers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC) authorized the use of travel policies, issued by international insurers, on the first reopening flight...
HQ

Water accidents left six dead in 24 hours

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Judicial Police (OIJ) confirmed that in two days six people drowned in the Pacific Ocean. The first in Quepos, and the remaining...
Redaqted

Lufthansa confirms 2 weekly flights with Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Lufthansa, the German airline, confirmed that it will operate 2 weekly flights between Frankfurt, Germany (FRA) and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO). Through a...
Travel Stories

Costa Rican living in Spain tells his story of Monday’s flight

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "I cannot think of a better country to reach the new normal." This is how Costa Rican David Gutiérrez Swanson described his arrival...
National

Costa Rica President signs Law Against Street Sexual Harassment

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the coming days, the criminal courts in Costa Rica will be able to impose fines and prison sentences for street sexual harassment...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA