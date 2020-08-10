New Sixaola binational bridge works advancing

(QCOSTARICA) Work on the Sixaola binational bridge, that will connect Costa Rica with Panama over the Sixaola River, is advancing with the completion of the main structural component.

The project has had to overcome delays in Panamanian territory, repercussions from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Alejandro Rossi, director of the United Nations Agency for Project Services (Unops), which is in charge of managing the project, made the announcement on August 7.

- paying the bills -

According to Rossi, progress was achieved through compliance with rigorous health protocols and following the recommendations issued by the health authorities of both countries.

The construction is in charge of the Sixaola Binational Consortium, made up of Meco S.A. from Costa Rica, Cal & Mayor y Asociados and Mexpresa, both Mexican.

The US$25 million dollar construction project was to be ready in the first quarter of 2020. It is now expected to concluded before the end of the year.

- paying the bills -