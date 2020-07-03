Friday, 3 July 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

New strain of coronavirus spreads faster than original: study

The current dominant strain of COVID-19 is three to six times as infectious as the original variation, a new study has suggested. The new strain is, however, not more severe.

Rico
By Rico
20
Modified date:

The variation of COVID-19 currently dominating global cases is more infectious than the original strain that emerged in China, according to a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Cell.

Results of lab-based research published in the journal suggested that the current mutation is more transmissible between people than the previous iteration of the virus, though the finding remains to be proven.

“I think the data is showing that there is a single mutation that actually makes the virus be able to replicate better, and maybe have high viral loads,” top US infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci told the Journal of the American Medical Association about the study, which he was not involved in.

- paying the bills -

“We don’t have a connection to whether an individual does worse with this or not. It just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible, but this is still at the stage of trying to confirm that,” he said.

Three to six times as infectious

Researchers from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Duke University in North Carolina partnered with the University of Sheffield’s COVID-19 Genomics UK research group. The scientists found the current variant of the virus — D614G — makes a small but significant change in the protein that protrudes from the surface of the virus that it uses to invade and infect human cells.

Initial results shared in April were criticized for not proving the mutation itself was responsible for its domination. Other factors or chance could have played a role, critics said

The research team carried out additional experiments, analyzing data of 999 British patients hospitalized with COVID-19. They observed that those with the variant had more viral particles in them, but it had no effect on the severity of their disease.

- paying the bills -

Laboratory experiments have, meanwhile, shown that the variant is three to six times more capable of infecting human cells.

Real-world implications remain unclear

At this stage, however, conclusions can only be considered “probable,” as such experiments often do not accurately replicate the dynamics of a pandemic.

While the variant currently in circulation is considered more “infectious,” it is possible that it is less “transmissible” between people.

Virologist at the Yale School of Public Health Nathan Grubaugh, who was not involved in the study, said the results do not change much for the general public.

“While there are still important studies needed to determine if this will influence drug or vaccine development in any meaningful way, we don’t expect that D614G will alter our control measures or make individual infections worse,” he wrote in a commentary piece.

- paying the bills --

“It’s more of a live look into science unfolding: an interesting discovery was made that potentially touches millions of people,” he added, “but we don’t yet know the full scope or impact.”

Previous articleHealth admits community transmission in the Greater Metropolitan Area
Next articleCoronavirus: Wealthy nations compete for remdesivir supplies
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Record high of 190 cases in 24 hrs and 44 in hospital

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported today, Tuesday, June 30, a...
Read more

Increase in COVID-19 cases migrated from the Northern Zone to the GAM

Greater Metropolitan Area Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The trend of increasing cases due to COVID-19 stopped concentrating...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Legislators bury possibilty of posponing VAT on basic basket

Q Costa Rica -
The bill presented on June 11 by the government to postpone the Value Added Tax (VAT) on basic basked items is still under consideration,...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a COVID-19 patient, it is an 89-year-old woman from Costa Rica, residing in the...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Reuters -
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 151 new cases, for a total of 3,130

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 151 new cases of Covid-19 for an accumulated total of 3,130, with an age range of...
Greater Metropolitan Area

Increase in COVID-19 cases migrated from the Northern Zone to the GAM

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The trend of increasing cases due to COVID-19 stopped concentrating in the Northern Zone and now, the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) of  San...
Farandula

Kim Kardashian promotes Costa Rica again on her social networks

Rico -
(Q MAGAZINE) "A memory from Costa Rica. When it is safe to travel again, where do you plan to go?” With this question on...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA