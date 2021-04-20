Tuesday 20 April 2021
type here...
RedaqtedSecurity

New surveillance cameras seek to reduce assaults on the General Cañas

Devices will be in the dangerous stretch of Autopista, on the Alfredo González Flores (Platina) bridge, near the Pepsi facilities and at the Convention Center. The cameras will be monitored by the Municipal Police of Heredia

by Rico
15

QCOSTARICA – The Municipality of Heredia will place four surveillance cameras on a section of the General Cañas highway that has registered an escalation of assaults since the end of last year.

On Monday the first two cameras were installed, ano=other pair will be installed in the next few days. The location of this camera is west of the Platina bridge, one of the hotspots for criminal activity. Photo: IBUX-ESPH

The local government’s plan is to cover the sector that ranges from the Alfredo González Flores bridge (known as the Platina) to the bus stop west of the bridge.

- Advertisement -

A camera will also be installed on the bridge near the Pepsi facilities and another at the Convention Center.

The cameras will be monitored by the Municipal Police of Heredia, said Heredia Mayor, José Manuel Ulate.

They are high-resolution devices with a great zoom capacity, which helps to visualize details such as tattoos and rings. In addition, they allow a 360° view at a distance of up to 150 meters without losing image sharpness.

The cameras are high resolution which helps to visualize details such as tattoos and rings, allow a 360° view at a distance of up to 150 meters without losing image sharpness.

Dangers on the Autopista

- Advertisement -

The areas that will be monitored by the cameras have become dangerous for drivers and people waiting for or getting of a bus.

In these sectors, the autopista abuts a number of informal settlements, ravines and areas for easy escape by individuals or groups dedicated to the assaults.

On February 24, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported that during this year at least five weekly complaints have been received for assaults on this stretch of General Cañas.

According to the authorities, the group of criminals, it is presumed, is made up of young people from a neighborhood near the highway.

The gang travels on foot to commit their misdeeds against drivers, but they also attack pedestrians at the bus stops.

According to the OIJ, the criminals place debris on the road that force drivers to stop and get out of the vehicle, becoming victims of the assault.

- Advertisement -

Authorities report that the groups work in tandem, that is two or more will actually commit the assault, then had of valuables to one or more runners.

This modus operandi made the international news when a minivan carrying an American Airlines crew being transported from their hotel in San Jose to the Juan Santamaría airport in Alajuela, was the focus of an assault.

Read also: American Airlines flight crew ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ on the way to San Jose airport

The driver of the minivan stopped to check on the strong blow (caused by debris intentionally left on the road)  to the side of the vehicle.

They were 300 meters from reaching the Convention Center, only a few minutes to their final destination.

When the driver got out to check the vehicle, four individuals appeared in the dark of the night and carrying firearms and daggers, threatened and assaulted all the occupants of the van.

Several other similar incidents, without the international notoriety, have been reported. Many more most likely go unreported to police.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s coronavirus news: ICUs overloaded, occupancy for critically ill with covid-19 reaches 85%
Next articleICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Assailants target the 7 kms road to the airport

QCOSTARICA - For San Jose, the route to the international airport...
Read more

Assaults and robberies fell 62% in the San Jose during start of 2021

QCOSTARICA - In the first 44 days of 2021, the Ministerio...
Read more

MOST READ

KLM announces reactivation of flights to Costa Rica starting June 29

Cuba

President Miguel Díaz-Canel is the new leader of the Communist Party of Cuba after the departure of Raúl Castro

Q24N -
Q24N (La Habana) Cuba turned the page on the governments of the Castro brothers, with the retirement on Monday of Raúl Castro, 89, in...
Vaccine

Costa Rica exceeds one million vaccines received against COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With the entry of the fifteenth shipment of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, this April 13, Costa Rica exceeds one million doses...
Electric Vehicles

ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon of free charges at Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) fast-charging stations is over for owners of electric car, as they...
Latin America

A Cuba Without a Castro? A Country Steps Into the Unknown.

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (NY Times) When Raúl Castro retired as Cuba’s top leader Monday, he left a warning for a nation increasingly divided over the...
HQ

Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon) CLOSED to 5am Friday!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón, will be closed from 6:00 pm from this Thursday until Friday 5:00 am...
Front Page

Comptroller’s Office calls for more municipal coordination to face consequences of the GAM’s urban growth

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Contraloría General de la República (CGR) - Comptroller's Office - demands greater coordination between the municipal authorities of the center of...
National

No One Claims Responsibility To Repair Bridge Over Ruta 27

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The bridge located on the Ruta 27 in the area of the Forum de Santa Ana continues to represent a danger to...
Caribbean Coast

Storm forces evacuations, flooding and emergency calls and more than 120 incidents in Caribbean and Central Valley

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's only the middle of April but it felt like September/October between Wednesday and Thursday, as the rains continued for more than...
National

Pacific and Central Valley will have intense downpours Pacific and Central Valley will have intense downpours at the beginning of the week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) reported that intense rainfall will continue throughout the Central Valley, the Pacific and the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.