Tuesday 20 April 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Today’s coronavirus news: ICUs overloaded, occupancy for critically ill with covid-19 reaches 85%

The San Juan de Dios Hospital is one of those that had to re-install beds for the care of Covid-19 patients due to the increase in cases in recent weeks.

by Rico
15

QCOSTARICA – The number of patients with covid-19 is advancing by leaps and bounds. This Monday, 571 people were hospitalized, 263 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The San Juan de Dios Hospital is one of those that had to re-install beds for the care of Covid-19 patients due to the increase in cases in recent weeks. This photo is from one of the Intensive Care Units (ICU). Photo: HSJD

The maximum capacity at the moment in the hospitals of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is 359 beds for critical care, and 986 for mild cases, reported the medical manager, Mario Ruiz Cubillo, at the end of last week.

- Advertisement -

The total number of hospitalized patients grew by 56 more people since Saturday, April 17, and that of interned in the ICU by 18 more people in the same period.

The east tower of the Calderón Guardia Hospital is the one with the most patients: 58 in the ICU and 65 in ward. It is followed by the National Psychiatric Hospital, with 88 patients in the ICU.

In third place is the Specialized Center for Covid-19 Patient Care (Ceaco), with 73 patients in ward and 3 in ICU. Fourth is the San Juan de Dios Hospital, with 42 patients in the ICU and 33 in ward.

The update of the epidemiological data of the Ministry of Health Monday afternoon reports 2,260 new confirmed infections between Saturday and Monday, as well as 28 deaths associated with covid-19.

- Advertisement -

The cumulative total since March 2020 is 230,837 cases, and 3,099 deaths.

The increase in the number of cases began to register at the end of last month, when the CCSS had reduced the number of hospital beds and staff dedicated to Covid-19 to be able to resume with greater intensity surgeries, exams, and appointments with specialists temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

That plan had just begun when the number of new daily cases began to rise after a drop for many weeks prior.

Among the possible causes of this increase is the circulation of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, and the relaxation of measures by people.

Health authorities have warned that the country is facing an imminent third wave of cases, and that hand washing, the correct use of a mask and physical distancing cannot be neglected to reduce risks.

They have also emphasized that vaccination, although it is a breakthrough for the country, is not the only measure that will help contain a new wave of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The main burden of this responsibility falls on the shoulders of the people and the fulfillment of the sanitary recommendations to avoid more deaths and hospitalizations.

By the numbers

The epidemiological report for the days Saturday, Sunday, and Monday is:

  • Saturday, April 17: 1,060 new cases and 13 deaths
  • Sunday, April 18: 664 new cases and 7 deaths
  • Monday, April 19: 536 new cases and 8 deaths

As of Monday, 571 people are in hospital, of which 263 in intensive care. A total of 197,842 people have recovered (86%), while 29,896 (13%) have an active infection.

Of the total cases, 202,620 people are Costa Ricans and 28,217 foreigners, of which 116,430 are men and 114.407 women, ranging in age from o to 113 years. The average age of cases is 38.1 years.

Of the 3,099 deaths associated to covid-19,  1,933 are men and 1,166 are women, ranging in age from 2 to 103. The average age for deaths is 70. 7 years.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSan Jose as seen from Cartago
Next articleNew surveillance cameras seek to reduce assaults on the General Cañas
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s Minister of Health first to be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine

QCOSTARICA - This Monday, April 29, 2021, Costa Rica began vaccinations...
Read more

Former Miss Costa Rica detained at San Jose airport on suspicion of false covid test

UPDATED April 17 QCOSTARICA - Model, television presenter and former Miss Costa...
Read more

MOST READ

Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon) CLOSED to 5am Friday!

News

Carlos Alvarado: “If we don’t give stability to the economy, everything will go to hell”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "If we don't give stability to our economy, forgive my colloquial expression, everything goes to hell (al carajo in Spanish)". With that statement,...
National

Travelers look for houses with good Internet, kitchen and that accept pets

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pandemic has allowed many people to telecommute, so technological facilities allow that as long as you have a laptop and a...
Vaccine

Costa Rica exceeds one million vaccines received against COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With the entry of the fifteenth shipment of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, this April 13, Costa Rica exceeds one million doses...
Culture

Key Largo: From Brothel to Cultural Center

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The building that housed the Key Largo adult entertainment center, in the heart of San José, will have a new facet: it...
National

Bad weather claimed two lives: one in Talamanca and another in Garabito

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two men became the first victims of the rains and bad weather that has hit the country since last Wednesday, one of...
National

Pacific and Central Valley will have intense downpours Pacific and Central Valley will have intense downpours at the beginning of the week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) reported that intense rainfall will continue throughout the Central Valley, the Pacific and the...
Health

Today’s coronavirus news: ICUs overloaded, occupancy for critically ill with covid-19 reaches 85%

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The number of patients with covid-19 is advancing by leaps and bounds. This Monday, 571 people were hospitalized, 263 in an Intensive...
Limon

Ruta 32 closed again, third night in a row!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For the third consecutive night, the Ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón, was closed from 7 pm Friday and until...
Health

The Pandemic: Epidemiological report April 13, 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  Costa Rica added 891 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 10, 482 on Sunday, April 11, 469 on Monday, April 12, and 957...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.