Today’s coronavirus news: ICUs overloaded, occupancy for critically ill with covid-19 reaches 85%

QCOSTARICA – The number of patients with covid-19 is advancing by leaps and bounds. This Monday, 571 people were hospitalized, 263 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The maximum capacity at the moment in the hospitals of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is 359 beds for critical care, and 986 for mild cases, reported the medical manager, Mario Ruiz Cubillo, at the end of last week.

The total number of hospitalized patients grew by 56 more people since Saturday, April 17, and that of interned in the ICU by 18 more people in the same period.

The east tower of the Calderón Guardia Hospital is the one with the most patients: 58 in the ICU and 65 in ward. It is followed by the National Psychiatric Hospital, with 88 patients in the ICU.

In third place is the Specialized Center for Covid-19 Patient Care (Ceaco), with 73 patients in ward and 3 in ICU. Fourth is the San Juan de Dios Hospital, with 42 patients in the ICU and 33 in ward.

The update of the epidemiological data of the Ministry of Health Monday afternoon reports 2,260 new confirmed infections between Saturday and Monday, as well as 28 deaths associated with covid-19.

The cumulative total since March 2020 is 230,837 cases, and 3,099 deaths.

The increase in the number of cases began to register at the end of last month, when the CCSS had reduced the number of hospital beds and staff dedicated to Covid-19 to be able to resume with greater intensity surgeries, exams, and appointments with specialists temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

That plan had just begun when the number of new daily cases began to rise after a drop for many weeks prior.

Among the possible causes of this increase is the circulation of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, and the relaxation of measures by people.

Health authorities have warned that the country is facing an imminent third wave of cases, and that hand washing, the correct use of a mask and physical distancing cannot be neglected to reduce risks.

They have also emphasized that vaccination, although it is a breakthrough for the country, is not the only measure that will help contain a new wave of the pandemic.

The main burden of this responsibility falls on the shoulders of the people and the fulfillment of the sanitary recommendations to avoid more deaths and hospitalizations.

By the numbers

The epidemiological report for the days Saturday, Sunday, and Monday is:

Saturday, April 17: 1,060 new cases and 13 deaths

Sunday, April 18: 664 new cases and 7 deaths

Monday, April 19: 536 new cases and 8 deaths

As of Monday, 571 people are in hospital, of which 263 in intensive care. A total of 197,842 people have recovered (86%), while 29,896 (13%) have an active infection.

Of the total cases, 202,620 people are Costa Ricans and 28,217 foreigners, of which 116,430 are men and 114.407 women, ranging in age from o to 113 years. The average age of cases is 38.1 years.

Of the 3,099 deaths associated to covid-19, 1,933 are men and 1,166 are women, ranging in age from 2 to 103. The average age for deaths is 70. 7 years.