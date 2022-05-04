New taxi rates allows drivers to negotiage cost of the service

QCOSTARICA – Taxi drivers can now negotiate the fare under the new rate model approved by the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) – regulatory authority.

The new calculation methodology establishes a maximum rate of ¢850 colones for the initial and additional kilometer, but drivers will also be allowed to negotiate the rate with the user, leaving the amount indicated by “la maria”, what the taximeter is called in Cosa Rica, as the maximum amount to be charged.

The new methodology also establishes a 50% decrease in the waiting rate.

The representative of the taxi drivers, Gilberth Ureña, said that the change in rates is positive because items were modified that will positively impact the rates at the end of the journey and added that users should not think that now, with the new rates, it is very expensive to use a taxi service.

With the new rates, using the example of a sedan type taxi, the cost to travel a distance of four kilometers is ¢3,400, with the option to negotiate a lower price.

“What the taxi driver does is negotiate the amount indicated by the taximeter or Maria, at the end of the journey or else, charges what the device indicates. The foregoing also protects the user so that they are not subject to a charge higher than what is established.

“At the same time, the taxi rate includes insurance to protect the user in the event of an accident, wages, insurance and other employer obligations for the driver.”

On social networks, the regulatory authority stated that “taxi fares are fair.”

