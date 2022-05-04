Panama will increase its tourist promotion with Air Europa

Q24N (La Estrella) Panama will increase its tourism promotion in Spain, France and Germany after the entry into force of the agreement it signed with Air Europa, reported the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP).

“The agreement will allow the development of promotional actions with the aim of encouraging the sale of tickets to Panama and increasing knowledge about Panamanian tourist attractions,” the statement read.

The alliance, executed within the framework of the FITUR 2021 fair for a period of 12 months, includes promotion through traditional channels and digital marketing on the airline’s online platforms.

“France, Spain and Germany are part of the priority markets included in the Sustainable Tourism Master Plan. As a result of this alliance, which we signed at FITUR 2021, a greater knowledge of Panama will be achieved and it will encourage more visits from these countries, making the natural and cultural attractions even more visible to European travelers, which make Panama a unique and vibrant destination”, expressed the Minister of Tourism of Panama, Iván Eskildsen.

With PROMTUR, which is the entity in charge of bringing tourists to the country, it promotes at fairs and works in coordination to bring visitors.

