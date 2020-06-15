New tropical wave will bring heavy downpours starting this Monday

(QCOSTARICA) Heavy downpours, strong winds, and lightning are expected to start this Monday with the arrival of tropical wave number six.

The passage of the last wave produced havoc in certain sectors of the country, which was barely recovering from the heavy rains and instability brought from the wave before that.

The national weather service, Instituto Metereológico Nacional (IMN), has issued the following forecast for today, June a15:

This Monday the arrival to the national territory of tropical wave 6 is expected in the afternoon period. It is expected that the rain activity will be reinforced in the North Zone, North Pacific and South Pacific, in the latter, especially towards the night period. On the other hand, in the Central Valley, Central Pacific and the mountainous Caribbean there will be rains of variable intensity.

The IMN commends:

Caution in areas vulnerable to flooding due to sewerage saturation. Take refuge in a safe place in case of hearing a thunderstorm or perceiving strong gusts of wind near storm clouds, as well as caution for possible falling tree branches, power lines, among others. Attention on the main national highways, such as route 27 and route 32. Stay informed through the official social networks of the IMN, such as Twitter or Facebook.

