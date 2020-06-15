Monday, 15 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRedaqted

“If we all take care of ourselves, the transmission level will be lower”

Rico
By Rico
25
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), called this Sunday, June 14, no everyone not to let our guard down before COVID-19 and added that as the restriction measures are relaxed, it is important that we take care of each other.

Mario Ruiz, medical director of the Caja

“If people follow the protection measures, if I take care of myself, if the other person takes care of himself, we all take care of ourselves and the level of transmission is going to be lower,” he commented at the noon presser from Casa Presidencial.

Once again the manager recalled the importance of social distancing and to continue applying the coughing and sneezing protocols and not loosen hygiene measures such as constantly washing hands.

- paying the bills -

He also called on the population at high risk (seniors, hypertensive people, diabetics with cancer or immune diseases) to take particular care and to go to a medical center if they have cold symptoms.

For Sunday, June 15, a total of 53 new cases of COVID-19 were added, for an accumulated total of 1,715 infected patients, of which 721 have already recovered.

Despite the high number of daily cases the past 10 days, the number of patients in hospital has dropped, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 17 patients are hospitalized, 3 of whom are in intensive care.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCovid-19 Costa Rica: 53 new on Sunday; total reaches 1,715
Next articleNew tropical wave will bring heavy downpours starting this Monday
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 Costa Rica: 53 new on Sunday; total reaches 1,715

Rico's Covid-19 Digest Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With the addition of 53 new with COVID-19, the total...
Read more

For now, new cases of COVID-19 do not impact Intensive Care

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Although during the first 13 days of June the cases...
Read more

MOST READ

Brazil

Racist police violence endures in Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil

Deutsche Welle -
On May, 12-year-old Joao Pedro became the latest public face of police violence in Brazil. He was playing in his uncle's house when he...
Read more
Rico's Digest

Can tenants re-negotiate with landlords if their financial situation does not improve?

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - At the beginning of the health emergency, many people managed to reach an agreement with the payment of rent for houses...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Second wave: 33 new cases with COVID-19 confirmed, total infections reach 1,375

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, confirmed on Tuesday 33 new patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

26-year-old woman becomes the 11th victim of covid-19 in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Monday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed the eleventh death from COVID-19 in Costa Rica: a 26-year-old Costa Rican woman, a resident of...
Redaqted

Canadian Embassador falls from a four-meter rock in Río Cuarto de Alajuela

Rico -
The Canadian Ambassador to Costa Rica (also Honduras and Nicaragua), James K. Hill, who was walking on the trails of a tourist center in...
Limon

Tourists stranded in Costa Rica due to pandemic get married in Puerto Viejo de Limón

Rico -
Rico's COVID-19 Digest - Stuck in Costa Rica due to the coronavirus? What to do? Sandra Noy, born in Barcelona, Spain and who was...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA