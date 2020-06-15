“If we all take care of ourselves, the transmission level will be lower”

(QCOSTARICA) Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), called this Sunday, June 14, no everyone not to let our guard down before COVID-19 and added that as the restriction measures are relaxed, it is important that we take care of each other.

“If people follow the protection measures, if I take care of myself, if the other person takes care of himself, we all take care of ourselves and the level of transmission is going to be lower,” he commented at the noon presser from Casa Presidencial.

Once again the manager recalled the importance of social distancing and to continue applying the coughing and sneezing protocols and not loosen hygiene measures such as constantly washing hands.

He also called on the population at high risk (seniors, hypertensive people, diabetics with cancer or immune diseases) to take particular care and to go to a medical center if they have cold symptoms.

For Sunday, June 15, a total of 53 new cases of COVID-19 were added, for an accumulated total of 1,715 infected patients, of which 721 have already recovered.

Despite the high number of daily cases the past 10 days, the number of patients in hospital has dropped, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 17 patients are hospitalized, 3 of whom are in intensive care.

